An “aha” moment! I have long struggled to understand what conservatives mean by the terms “woke” and “woke culture.” Sometimes you get a better sense of what words mean by looking at antonyms.

The extremists’ attempt to demean liberals by invoking the word “woke” seems self-deprecating if you watch what they do, the bills they sponsor, who they attack and why, and their knowledge deficits on history, government and the constitution. You quickly realize the word has, like all words, an antonym: “Comatose.”

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

