Moms for Liberty could learn from King Jehoiakim’s experience. Jeremiah gives him a scroll with the words of God, warning that unless he changes his ways, Jerusalem will be destroyed.

Listening as the prophecy is read, the king used his penknife to cut out parts that offended him. Then he threw them into the fire.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

