If you oppose same sex marriage, may I ask you why? If you oppose abortion, why? If you oppose the use of contraceptives, why?
Opposition to all three is near universally based on religious beliefs. People are entitled to their religious convictions. In a democratic Republic governing a pluralistic society, they are not entitled to convert their religious opinions into law.
That’s what the majority-Catholic Supreme Court did when it overturned Roe v. Wade, and it is what Justice Clarence Thomas, a Catholic, wants to do by urging the court to “revisit” decisions permitting the use of contraceptives and protecting the right to marriage equality.
Religious views vary considerably. My own Presbyterian Church (USA) supports choice, as do many Jews and Muslims and most of the Catholics represented by several Supreme Court justices.
To deny women the right to an abortion, use of contraceptives, or anyone the right to marry who they love, the courts give special protection to the religious beliefs of a small sliver of Americans who adhere to minority, even fringe religious views.
If you can’t convince them from the pulpit, you shouldn’t be permitted to use courts or legislatures.
Consider how intertwined religious extremism was in the Supreme Court’s decision to jettison reproductive freedom. In 1662, an English judge sentenced 16 women to die. They were, he said, witches. The judge was Sir Matthew Hale, whose name appears in American legal history thrice.
The first time was during the Salem witch trials. The second in defense of a man’s “right” to rape his wife. The third in Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion overturning Roe.
During the 1692 religiously charged Salem witch trials, there was a thorny evidentiary issue. The prosecution wanted to call witnesses to claim they saw the Devil in the accused. A theological objection was raised by Puritan pastors who believed the permission of the Devil had to be obtained before that evidence could be considered.
The defense argued that the Devil could use anyone’s shape to afflict a person. The Court decided the Devil’s consent was not required, since the Devil could not use a person’s shape without that person’s permission; therefore, when the afflicted person claimed to see the apparition of a specific person, that was evidence that the accused was complicit with the Devil.
The ruling, which made it easier to convict those who were accused of being witches, was based on the precedent established by said Judge Matthew Hale to convict those 16 women, who were executed 30 years earlier back home in England.
Hale also believed a woman’s agreement to marry meant that she had placed her body under her husband’s permanent dominion, making him the most frequently cited legal authority in defense of the right of a man to rape his wife.
Judge Hale’s name doesn’t reappear in U.S. jurisprudence again until Justice Alito cited his name 14 times in overturning Roe.
Alito sees what he calls, “a growing hostility to religion, or at least the traditional religious beliefs that are contrary to the new moral code that is ascendant in some sectors.” It is harmful enough when a minority of conservative Christian clergy play the persecution card. It is a threat to religious freedom when a Supreme Court justice does so.
Using Hale as his anchor, Alito and other religionists on the court have just begun to impose their beliefs on all of us. It wasn’t only Roe. They approved of teacher-led prayer on public school grounds and the use of tax dollars to fund religious-based education.
Alito is a most ardent advocate of imposing his religious beliefs, casting believers as aggrieved and persecuted for abiding by their faith and claiming falsely that Christians have been persecuted for centuries. When it comes to persecution, they’ve given better than they got.
Alito and some others are threatening to salve their unearned persecution complex. Who could have predicted the least moral, most dishonest president in history would create a court hellbent on imposing judicially created Christian nationalism on all of us?
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.