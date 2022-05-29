Dear fellow mushrooms (you know what they say about mushrooms),
Sometime ago, this column predicted taxpayers would cough up millions to settle a lawsuit against Albany County law enforcement officials for killing Robbie Ramirez, and it would be kept secret.
That day has come.
A familiar pattern: A police shooting. A citizen is killed. Law enforcement investigates law enforcement colleagues. Shooter is cleared. Lawsuit is filed. Taxpayers pay. Truth is buried along with whoever the officer shot. We await the next shooting.
The secret settlement of the Robbie Ramirez case may be more egregious than some. A Nov. 4, 2018, traffic stop ended when Officer Derek Colling shot Ramirez, his old high school classmate.
A Dec. 18, 2018 WyoFile report said Colling had “a checkered law-enforcement career.” Indeed. Previously, he shot to death a 15-year-old with bipolar disorder. He also beat a citizen who dared to film police officers while on his own property.
Ramirez’s mother brought a lawsuit raising serious questions that the settlement attempts to render forever unanswered. The public needs the truth. The public can handle the truth.
News reports say court filings allege “Colling and/or other members of the Albany County sheriff’s office tampered with body cam and dash cam footage of the shooting.” Lawyers claimed “key video and audio from the body cam” had been deleted and “audio from the dash cam has been completely scrapped.” (https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/news/2022-04-12/former-sheriffs-corporal-denies-tampering-with-body-cam-evidence)
Doesn’t the public have a right to know if that is true? Equally concerning is the allegation that the grand jury called by Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent was an official coverup. The plaintiff’s lawyers say Trent “presented biased experts to the grand jury that cleared deputy Derek Colling for the killing of Robbie Ramirez.”
They assert “the grand jury was a shield for justice, not a step toward it,” and “Trent selected witnesses and presented evidence in a manner aimed at clearing Colling, aware that the county government she works for would likely end up in civil court.” (https://wyofile.com/ramirezs-mother-seeks-to-make-grand-jury-proceeding-public/)
It may or may not be coincidental that the sheriff who hired and supervised Colling resigned three months after the lawsuit was filed. Trent resigned three months after the Ramirez family lawyers filed a motion to review the secret grand jury transcripts.
A commonly known truth about the criminal justice system is that a prosecutor could use a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich. That’s because she’s the only one presenting evidence. Trent alone decided who would testify, limiting what the grand jury would hear.
Among witnesses Trent handpicked was Connecticut attorney Eric Daigle. Why him? The plaintiff’s lawyers said this “expert” Trent chose to explain things to the grand jury “exclusively defends law enforcement officers in civil rights litigation.”
Daigle was rejected as an “expert” when attorneys sought his testimony to clear the cop who killed Elijah McClain in a sensational officer-caused death in Aurora in 2020. The city council vetoed the contract because it was felt Daigle was biased, i.e., “dedicated to defending police officers and their employers from civil liabilities.”
Then there was the strange incident involving the Laramie City Council. The “Laramie Reporter” says that minutes after the council voted 5-4 to create a civilian oversight board, Fred Schmechel, a councilman who opposed the reform measure, convinced another councilman who supported it to change his mind, claiming that if the board were created, “We had reason to believe that there might be some resignations from the police department.”
Schmechel later admitted he hadn’t “spoken to anyone at the Laramie Police Department about the oversight board.” (https://laramiereporter.substack.com/p/councilors-nixed-civilian-oversight?s=r)
Each allegation is serious. Was there evidence tampering? Was the grand jury a sham? The public will be denied a search for the truth with witnesses testifying under oath before a jury.
Now, it’s up to the county commissioners. Albany County has a new sheriff and a new county attorney. Someone should convene a new grand jury and find out whether there is any truth to the allegations against former county officials.