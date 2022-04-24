When you are deciding who to support for the Wyoming Legislature, candidates tell you they will represent you. We fall for that every two years.
You may elect them, but most state legislators don’t work for you. The voter is just the middleman or woman. They only need you to get elected, but once elected, the special interests have their ear.
If voting made a difference, they wouldn’t let you do it. You make the system work, but, ironically, it doesn’t work for you like it does, for example, for the mining industry.
Your property tax assessment will soon arrive. I’ll wager your property tax will increase at a rate double the 8.5% national inflation rate. Home prices are increasing, and those who are younger and have more expendable income are driving prices higher.
That’s nice for the sellers, not so much for buyers, and most assuredly not for the elderly, those retired on fixed incomes and other low-income folks, because your property tax assessment is required to keep pace with what homebuyers are willing to pay.
In other words, your property tax rate depends on the price someone paid for a house down the block and across the street. The formula ignores the fact that legislators barred fixed-income folks, who happen to be state retirees, from receiving a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).
The word “fixed” does not apply to their income. Their retirement income is not fixed. Inflation is eating it up. The Legislature requires it to decline at the increasing cost-of-living rate. Retired state employees last received a COLA in 2012. Some of the legislators currently in office and ignoring your needs were part of making that happen.
The National Public Pension Coalition reports the average retired public employee can buy $248 less with their retirement benefit today. The average annual pension is $20,316, an amount that creates obvious challenges for retirees on legislatively fixed incomes.
Social Security COLAs are a drop in the inflationary bucket, eaten up by Medicare premium and co-pay hikes, not to mention that $4 plus per gallon you pay for gasoline and daily increases in food costs and utilities.
We plebes need better lobbyists. Like the ones mining companies hire.
If you were a coal company, you’d be getting a tax break instead of a budget-breaking tax hike. Legislators who claim to be working for you reduced the state severance tax rate on surface coal from 7% to 6.5%, costing the state millions while reducing funds for local services. So, it’s a double whammy for commoners who use those services.
The job of a coal company lobbyist is not all that tough in Wyoming. The coal companies were among the first colonizers to come here, and they’ve owned the politicians ever since. For most of Wyoming’s existence, there was no severance tax at all. They mined it, hauled it away, sold it to power companies in other states and enriched a lot of out-of-state oligarchs.
The richest corporate execs and shareholders couldn’t find Wyoming on a map, but pocket more than any of you from the largesse of the state Legislature.
Legislators who chose to represent these mining companies instead of retirees can only tell you what the coal company lobby told them. Oh, they will cry, the coal corporations need a tax cut so they can increase coal production and create more jobs.
That trickle you feel is not the financial gains coal companies promised would help everyone if their tax bill was less.
Studies show that the lower tax rate will not increase coal production or jobs. But it does further benefit out-of-state coal executives and shareholders’ profits.
Your property tax will have to be paid at roughly the same time we will be voting in November. Take your tax bill with you to the polls, along with a list of all incumbents who voted to cut coal company taxes while doing nothing about your property tax to make sure you don’t vote for any of them.