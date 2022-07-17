The Supreme Court notwithstanding, Wyoming’s constitution protects a woman’s right to choose the health care she needs. How did that happen? Take a stroll through the Wyoming Constitution, and you’ll find many things that surprise you. None more than this.
Go back to the days after Obamacare first passed. It was 2010. A lot of Wyoming politicians worked themselves into a tizzy trying to find ways to kill it. It was a spectacle watching elected officials try to figure out how to make sure their constituents could not receive the health care many needed. They hated Obama more than they loved their uninsured neighbors.
Wyoming joined others in filing frivolous lawsuits, hoping some judge might find the law unconstitutional. None did. Congress attempted more than 70 times to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Wyoming legislators tried to gum up the works by refusing to create a state marketplace to facilitate insurance purchases, and most egregious, they refused to expand Medicaid even though it would have cost the state nearly nothing back then and would have provided insurance for thousands of low-wage working families.
Then, in their zeal to make sure it didn’t work, they shot themselves in the foot.
In the midst of the hullabaloo over the leaked Supreme Court decision, the crowd hoping to deny women their choice regarding reproductive health care has lost the memory of the geniuses amongst them who dreamed up one last effort to nullify the Affordable Care Act.
Operating in an alternate universe and on alternative facts, they espoused a radically ill-informed conspiracy theory that the ACA was a carefully designed plot by Barack Obama to take away your right to make your own health care decisions and give it to Washington bureaucrats. Their solution? They drafted an amendment to the state constitution to protect you from a threat that did not exist.
In the process, voters approved the constitutional amendment that had a decidedly unintended consequence. It didn’t protect anyone from Obamacare, but it does protect a woman’s right to choose.
Read it for yourself. This is it word for word. Article 1, Section 38 (a) of the Wyoming Constitution says, “Each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions.” That is fundamental pro-choice law.
Lawyers working for NARAL Pro-choice America could not have done a better job drafting the language if they’d been asked to help.
Paragraph (d) requires the state of Wyoming “act to preserve these rights from undue governmental infringement.” So, Governor Gordon, it is time for you to direct the attorney general to do her job.
Start with the so-called “trigger law” that legislators recently enacted. It is intended to get a jump on banning a woman’s right to choose. They were so excited about taking rights away from women that they passed a law that purports to ban abortion as soon as five of the nine Supreme Court justices confess that they lied during their confirmation hearings by voting to overturn Roe. V. Wade.
Not so fast. The “trigger law” is unconstitutional under the plain reading of Article 1, Section 38.
It is true that paragraph © provides, “The legislature may determine reasonable and necessary restrictions on the rights granted under this section to protect the health and general welfare of the people or to accomplish the other purposes set forth in the Wyoming Constitution.”
The burden of proof is on the Legislature to prove that an abortion ban is necessary “to protect the health and general welfare of the people.” It is unlikely the anti-choice crowd can prove that a safe and routine medical procedure can be banned under such specific constitutional criteria.
Now is the time for a good lawyer to come to the aid of those who believe government, politicians and right-wing religious zealots should not be making such deeply held private choices for a woman they never met, whose story they cannot know.
That decision is the woman’s to make. Wyoming’s constitution says so.