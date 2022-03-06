Seriously? The Wyoming Legislature is considering banning gender studies at the state’s only public four-year university. No public hearings. No legislative studies. No input from UW. Sneaky third-reading budget amendment. One legislator with a narrow, conservative worldview, read the description of the course. Decided to abuse her power. Therefore, no gender studies at the University of Wyoming.
Charlie Scott, the state Senate’s Methuselah, is in the middle of this deep dive for the bottom. Charlie’s been a Wyoming legislator since Jimmy Carter was president. How long? Too long. Unlike fine wine, he hasn’t gotten better with age.
In the 1990s, President Clinton reformed America’s welfare system. Charlie led the crusade to deny needed public support for mothers with children. Conservatives said mothers should be in the home, raising their children. They made an exception for poor women.
Credit Charlie Scott with creating a forced-labor supply for employers refusing to pay livable wages.
Don’t understand why the Legislature won’t expand Medicaid in the face of overwhelming public support? From the day Obamacare authorized expanding Medicare, Charlie poisoned the well with misinformation and partisan attacks.
The damage he’s done to health care, juvenile justice, workers’ compensation and other critical programs is water under the bridge. Now he’s after public education. As Senate Education Committee chair, he can do serious harm.
Fresh off his win against teaching truth about racism and attacking transgender high school student athletes, Charlie moved to banning gender studies at the University of Wyoming. He supports having the members of the Legislature substitute their radically uninformed political opinions for those of UW’s board of trustees and faculty.
These are not children. These are adults. Charlie and his colleagues are deciding what they should be allowed to study. That’s a “nanny state”?
Scott said it was “an extremely biased, ideologically driven program, that I can’t see any academic legitimacy to.” He has a Harvard degree, but no sense of academic freedom. Charlie said legislators are sending a message.
Message received. The Legislature wants the university to be a national center for radical right teaching.
Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, read from UW’s course catalogue, declaring gender studies would allow scholars “to gain knowledge on multiple forms of oppression and marginalization; to understand historical and contemporary context in which women, queer and gender nonconforming individuals have exercised their agency, and to translate feminist social justice into service and activism.”
Legislators fear what students would learn. Bright young adults sign up for these classes in droves. The Legislature should.
Charlie, et al, think it sufficient to teach that Wyoming was first to give women the right to vote. They would veto the part about how the very next legislative session tried to repeal women’s suffrage and came within one vote of doing so.
These culture warriors would like to have students know that Wyoming elected the first female governor. What Scott calls “quality of instruction” would skip the part about how she was allowed only to serve the last two years of the term to which her husband had been elected. They would certainly prohibit teaching that this was the last time Wyoming earned the motto, “the Equality State.”
Oh yes, mum’s the word about Wyoming nurturing the largest gender pay gap in the nation.
Imagine a bright, young student, enthused about heading off to college, eager to open their eyes to the world by studying big ideas at the university level. Then they learn the Wyoming Legislature banned the teaching of gender studies. Who wants to go to college in such a backwater state?
Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, split the baby. She agreed with the radicals that this program might not be balanced the way she’d like, but said it’s none of the Legislature’s business.
She’s right. The new UW president talks often about supporting diversity. We’ll see what he and the trustees are made of. They need to take Scott and his right-wing colleagues to the woodshed. That’s their job, as much as making curriculum decisions at UW.