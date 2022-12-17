When the Colorado Springs terrorist’s father learned his son murdered five people, Aaron Brink said, “They started telling me about a shooting, and then I go on to find out it’s a gay bar. I got scared, ‘Shit, is he gay?’ But he’s not gay, so I said, ‘phew,’” relieved his son was a mass murderer, not gay.
Hate rides a continuum. Not all haters become killers, but haters radicalize some to kill.
If I sound angry, I am, because so many public officials in Wyoming abuse their positions to make life hard on struggling kids and families.
It’s no coincidence the Club Q Massacre happened in Colorado Springs, hotbed of Focus on the Family. Hatred of gays begat Focus on the Family. Focus on the Family begat Aaron Brink. Aaron Brink begat Anderson Aldrich. A continuum of people with zero empathy for those on the receiving end. Some are on school boards. Some are legislators. Some stand in pulpits, others sit piously in pews.
Cheyenne has its Focus on the Family. It’s called Moms for Liberty.
Really? Liberty to live the way M4L approves, marginalizing and stigmatizing those who don’t. What are they seeking to liberate anyone from? Life. Liberty. The pursuit of happiness? At long last, Moms for Liberty, have you no decency?
Count among your kind lawmakers like Charlie Scott, a sad soul who wants to give politicians decision-making authority when families seek medical care for their children.
Then there’s the Laramie church elder who erected a sign on the campus naming, with the intent of shaming, a transgender woman, deaf to Jesus’s admonition, “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”
These types gather in covens, willfully unaware of damage they’re causing children already suffering for how God created them. The source of your selfishness? Religion? Politics? A need to be accepted by like-minded peers?
You are bullies, the worst bullies these kids ever face, and they face them every day. You show up at school board meetings or hide behind legislative authority or the abuse of scripture.
Evacuate your echo chamber. Show some interest in the impact your sad work has on your targets. Start with the Trevor Project, if you’re interested in how hard you are making life on these kids and families. Click thetrevorproject.org. You might learn something you need to know before continuing to spread hate.
“LGBTQ youth are not inherently prone to suicide because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, but rather placed at higher risk because of how they are mistreated and stigmatized in society.”
The Trevor Project surveys of hundreds of nonbinary kids prove the debates you generate negatively impact the mental health of your targets, how they are made to feel “scared, nervous, helpless, hopeless.”
I suspect most of you are dug in and will refuse to learn these facts. You will be judged accordingly, because what you’re doing now makes you a part of that continuum of hate.
Think your behavior is somehow different from the horror inflicted by the Colorado Springs killer? It’s not. You are among those who radicalized the 22-year-old man who bought the gun and used it to kill innocent people. But it wasn’t your first time. Your ilk has a long, sordid history.
You’re the same angry women screaming at those little black girls as they integrated schools in Arkansas and Mississippi in the ‘60s. Remember those pictures? The scowls. The profanity?
You are the heirs of those who killed Emit Till, whose bombs tore those four little girls apart at the Birmingham church. You are part of what the Department of Homeland Security recognizes as an unprecedented increase in hate speech and what the Southern Poverty Law Center documents as unprecedented levels of violence against the LGBTQ community. That’s your work.
You are the people calling out “Crucify him!” Prepare your hearts for the birth of the Prince of Peace. Stop bringing strife to God’s children. Listen to better angels instead. “Peace on earth and goodwill to all.”
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.