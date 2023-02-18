Rodger McDaniel FILE

Rodger McDaniel

As routine as Punxsutawney Phil, state Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, emerges at least once every legislative session to remind us of who she really is as she turns Wyoming into a late-night TV talk show punchline.

Hutchings is the lawmaker who memorably opposed repealing Wyoming’s death penalty, arguing that if Jesus of Nazareth had not been wrongfully convicted and illegally executed, her sins would not have been forgiven. Therefore, Hutchings reasoned, Wyoming should continue the immoral practice and possibly sentence more innocent people to death.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

