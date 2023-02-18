As routine as Punxsutawney Phil, state Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, emerges at least once every legislative session to remind us of who she really is as she turns Wyoming into a late-night TV talk show punchline.
Hutchings is the lawmaker who memorably opposed repealing Wyoming’s death penalty, arguing that if Jesus of Nazareth had not been wrongfully convicted and illegally executed, her sins would not have been forgiven. Therefore, Hutchings reasoned, Wyoming should continue the immoral practice and possibly sentence more innocent people to death.
Hutchings is what happens when voters care more about party affiliation than intellectual capacity. The latest proof comes in a debate over a resolution honoring the life of Lester C. Hunt.
I know something about Lester Hunt. In 2013, I wrote his biography. “Dying for Joe McCarthy’s Sins: The Suicide of Wyoming Senator Lester Hunt” chronicles how he came to Lander as a teenager, played baseball for the local semi-pro team, was a beloved local dentist, and, over time, became one of the most popular politicians in Wyoming history.
Hunt served in the state Legislature before serving two terms as secretary of state. There, he created the bucking horse design still used on our license plates. Although a Democrat, he was elected governor twice, leaving that job midway through a second term to serve in the U.S. Senate.
He was one of the few politicians with the courage to stand up to Joe McCarthy’s undemocratic abuses of power. Hunt’s young son, Buddy, was arrested for soliciting homosexual sex in Lafayette Park, entrapped many felt by what was called “the pervert elimination squad.” McCarthy and two other powerful Republicans abused Buddy’s transgression in an attempt to blackmail the Wyoming senator into resigning.
For more than a year, Hunt endured their savage attacks, which included threats to out Buddy throughout Wyoming, breaking into his home and ransacking it, and scheduling McCarthy-style hearings on false charges that Hunt paid the arresting officer a bribe.
Unwilling to put his son and wife though any more torment, Lester Hunt killed himself. State Sen. Cale Case, who represents Fremont County, Hunt’s home, introduced a resolution honoring Hunt’s memory and calling on his colleagues and us to “rededicate ourselves to democracy, civility, decency and truth.”
Hutchings imbibes a special kind of indecency based on her own truth. She objected to the resolution because, she asserted, “the bill pointed the finger without considering both sides of the story.”
True. There are two sides. Joe McCarthy’s side and Lester Hunt’s. Anyone surprised that Hutchings takes McCarthy’s side? Telling the committee, “We don’t know the whole story,” she offers a McCarthy-like aspersion, suggesting she knows something Case doesn’t.
Actually, Senator, honest folks who are genuinely interested in facts do know the whole story.
Hutchings’ homophobia is well documented. In 2019, students lobbied her for legislation protecting LGBTQ employees from job-based discrimination.
In her annual Groundhog Day appearance, Hutchings asked them, “If my sexual orientation was to have sex with all of the men in there and I had sex with all of the women in there and then they brought their children and I had sex with all of them and then brought their dogs in and I had sex with them, should I be protected for my sexual orientation?”
Classy, huh?
Given Hutchings’ homophobic inclinations, her opposition to Case’s resolution is likely related to Buddy’s arrest for experimenting with homosexuality. Like McCarthy, Hutchings prefers playing in the mud, where she finds Buddy’s alleged sexual inclinations more compelling that the evil leading to his father’s suicide.
When she says we “don’t know the whole story,” she’s engaged in McCarthy-esque slander, pretending to have facts justifying the evil visited on Hunt to generate more sympathy for the blackmailers than the blackmailed because she has no problem targeting someone for their sexual orientation.
Punxsutawney Lynn and nine other senators opposed this call for civility, decency and truth in an increasingly toxic Legislature. If voters don’t want the system burned down, they should stop electing arsonists.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.