Cynthia Lummis really should get out more. Her comments during a University of Wyoming graduation ceremony are proof she isolates in an impenetrable right-wing bubble.
Speaking to graduates, the senator talked about how beliefs fundamental to the right are being challenged. She never mentioned extremists who are radicalized by conspiracy theories about pedophiles, vaccines or stolen elections. Instead, she waged a culture war against transgender people.
With disinterest, disregard or extraordinary disrespect, Lummis said that in our times, “even fundamental scientific truths, such as the existence of two sexes, male and female, are subject to challenge these days.”
UW President Ed Seidel, who has made respecting diversity the cornerstone of his administration, wasted no time in rejecting Lummis’s remarks. He issued this statement within hours of Lummis’s speech:
“One of our speakers made remarks regarding biological sex that many on campus take issue with. While we respect the right of all to express their views, from students to elected officials, we unequivocally state that UW is an institution that supports and celebrates its diverse communities.”
See Cynthia, there is a difference between a university and the Republican caucus.
There was a time when we expected those in high public offices to know something about which they speak. We expected them to do their homework. Even though those days are a memory, we have a right to expect a United States senator would rate facts higher than ideology.
At the very least, we should demand that they update their stereotypes every few years. Hey Cynthia, in the information age, it’s not that hard. Ask Google, “How many genders are there?”
There you will learn how silly you sounded speaking nonsense to an audience composed of well-educated students who readily recognized the shallowness of your statement and received it appropriately with a chorus of boos.
Your Googling will be rewarded with several excellent teachings on gender and sex. Do yourself a favor. Apologize by reading one: https://www.fighthatred.com/lgbt-rights/how-many-genders-exist-according-to-science/.
It won’t look anything like the conservative talking points on your desk, but this is the science of gender. “Gender is not black and white the way biological sex is (and with evidence of intersex persons who never develop genitals, gonads or chromosomes of one specific sex, it’s possible that sex isn’t black or white either), and is more of a spectrum.
“Most people identify themselves as either completely masculine or completely feminine, but some express their gender as either more masculine than feminine (butch) or more feminine than masculine (femme).
“You can be born a man, identify as genderqueer (someone who neither identifies as totally male nor as female and expresses themselves as such) but can be sexually attracted to women, which makes them heterosexual. Or you can be born a woman, identify as a transgendered man, and be attracted to all genders (which makes you bisexual) or are not concerned with gender when you show your attraction to another person (pansexual).”
Your ilk ridicule such inconvenient facts as “woke.” Those who booed you read, research, think and experience the lives of real people you don’t see. They saw through you. That line spoken at a Republican convention would result in a standing ovation. An audience of genuine thinkers waiting through your speech to receive well-deserved diplomas gave it the boos it deserved.
Lummis would understand that if she spent more time talking to all the people of Wyoming, rather than the Oath Keepers running her party. If she spent less time reading conservative talking point and more time in town hall meetings with real people, she would learn that others have rational, though differing, opinions. She might understand how offensive her UW remarks were to so many.
Like President Seidel, she apologized, but in the disingenuous way politicians apologize these days. Lummis said it wasn’t her intention “to make anyone feel un-welcomed or disrespected.” Those words, masked as an apology, were a clear admission how far out of touch she is with anyone who experiences real life.