When Cynthia Lummis voted for the Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA), she aligned herself with dozens of American religious organization. When the Wyoming Republican/Oath Keepers Party and the extremist Wyoming Pastors Network attacked her for that vote, they were characteristically out of step with most of America and Wyoming.
Lummis said she was “guided by two things, the Wyoming Constitution and ensuring religious liberties for all citizens and faith-based organizations were protected.” She said what more than 60% of America, including Wyomingites, believe: “Marriage is a deeply personal issue, and I have listened carefully to individuals across Wyoming to hear their perspective on this matter.”
The Wacko Cabal of Wyoming State Legislators (self-righteously calling itself “the Freedom Caucus”) called Lummis’s vote inconsistent with their party’s platform. Truth is, the party platform is inconsistent with Wyoming values. A 2014 poll concluded 79% of Wyoming voters support same-sex marriage, a number that has only grown since.
Her position reflects mainstream conservatism, evidenced by the number of hardcore conservative senators who joined her. Among them were senators from ruby-red states, like Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Mitt Romney of Utah, Todd Young of Indiana, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Rob Portman of Ohio, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and North Carolina’s Thom Tillis.
No poll in America places these conservative lawmakers out of step. But the Wyoming Pastors Network and the Wyoming GOP is. The Pew Research Center’s poll documents 61% of Americans think marriage equality is good for the country.
Add to that the fact that the RFMA is supported by dozens of faith organizations and ask yourself, “Who does the Wyoming Republican Party and the Wyoming Pastors Network speak for?” No one but the voices in their heads.
Even the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is with Lummis. LDS leaders issued a statement reading: “We are grateful for the continuing efforts of those who work to ensure the Respect for Marriage Act includes appropriate religious freedom protections, while respecting the law and preserving the rights of our LGBTQ brothers and sisters. We believe this approach is the way forward.”
Lummis correctly believes the RFMA struck the right balance between personal liberty and religious freedom. The conservative Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America agrees, admitting the Senate’s revisions to the Respect for Marriage Act “appropriately address religious liberty.”
Amanda Tyler, executive director of the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty, tweeted praise for bipartisan efforts “to advance civil rights protections for same-sex and interracial couples, while reaffirming existing religious freedom protections,” adding, “We believe marriage equality and religious freedom are compatible.”
The Council for Christian Colleges and Universities said one can affirm a view that marriage is between a man and a woman while supporting the Senate’s amendment to provide religious exemptions.
Then there is the Interfaith Alliance, which said, “The freedom to marry who one loves is a matter of human dignity,” and this legislation “provides legal stability for all married couples and their families, regardless of background or beliefs.”
It’s true that a minority of other religious organization expect the Constitution to mirror their doctrinal standards. Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan of New York, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee for Religious Liberty, emphasized that “the Catholic Church will always uphold the unique meaning of marriage as a lifelong, exclusive union of one man and one woman.”
As usual, the Cardinal lags behind most people he claims to speak for. Pope Francis supports legalizing civil unions for gay couples. Most go further than the pope. A majority of Catholics consistently approved of gay marriage in Gallup polling since 2011, with an average 59% approving from 2011-2015, rising to an average 69% since 2016.
Rational religious people understand the difference between the Republican Party platform, the extremists self-serving interpretation of the Bible and our Constitution. How refreshing it is to see a Wyoming senator vote accordingly. Thank you, Cynthia Lummis.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.