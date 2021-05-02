This country has problems, demanding an answer to this question: “Why can’t we have a productive debate in America about gun violence, climate change, civil rights, health care, tax policy or anything else?” The answer? Maybe because our elected officials aren’t high school debaters.
What passes for “debate” these days is a less productive form of mud wrestling. No rules. No ethics. Mud flying. The pig always wins because she enjoys it so much.
I was a member of the 1965-66 Cheyenne Central High School debate team. High school debaters throughout the country, then and now, confronted the same question. In those days, the national issue, debated uniformly in every school, was, “Resolved: That nuclear weapons should be controlled by an international organization.”
So, whether we debated teams from Casper or Laramie or a Colorado high school, we all knew what the question was and prepared ourselves to have fact-based debate. We spent hours in the old Carnegie Library studying that issue. We could repeat the opinions of every expert on that question. To this day, I recall the words of John F. Kennedy.
“Today,” Kennedy said, “every inhabitant of this planet must contemplate the day when this planet may no longer be habitable. Every man, woman and child lives under a nuclear sword of Damocles, hanging by the slenderest of threads, capable of being cut at any moment by accident or miscalculation or by madness. The weapons of war must be abolished before they abolish us.”
My team used that quote every time we were assigned the affirmative side of the debate.
The rules required us to address the issue directly, pro or con. No one would have considered using alternative facts. The penalties would have been too severe. Attempts to deflect or gaslight would be ridiculed. What-about-isms would be considered silly. Lying would have been unthinkable.
So, we prepared. Debaters did their research. They studied both sides of the issue. We read news magazines and journals, searching for facts that would support both sides of the issue. We never knew which position we’d be called on to defend during a tournament until moments before the debate began. We had to know and respect the facts that supported each side of the debate and be prepared to be as adamant about one as the other.
None of us would have been invited to fill the pundit’s role on Hannity’s alternative-facts TV show or talk radio. By the time we had spent countless hours scrutinizing and trying to understand both sides of the issue, it would have been unthinkable to vitriolically disrespect the side with which we personally disagreed.
High school debaters lived by rules. There were ethical boundaries. Unwritten. Understood. The inherent ground rules frowned on interrupting your opponent or intentionally exceeding your time limit. Raising your voice or insulting an opponent’s argument was considered rude. Such behavior always cost your team points, often the judge’s decision.
In the dozens of debates in which I participated, there were no personal attacks. Not one. No lies. No distortions. No gaslighting or deflections. High school debaters never considered avoiding an issue by answering a question no one asked. We never attacked the person asking the question.
And we complied with those “rules,” despite the fact we were never handed a list of the rules. The rules were unspoken. Unwritten. Taught in kindergarten. We just didn’t do those things because we knew they were wrong.
But then, only a blue ribbon or trophy was at stake. For those who debate the big issues of our generation, the future of the country, even the planet, is at stake.
For those doing the debating today, what’s at stake is more personal. For cable TV pundits, it’s ratings. For the politicians, it’s the need to be re-elected. For the moneyed class, it is, well, the money.
Perhaps it’s time to ignore the professional politicians and special interests and elect high school debaters to resolve the big problems faced by the world.