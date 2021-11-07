Medicare for All. All means all. Including our pets.
I may have trouble convincing Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema it is time for Medicare to cover animal health care. Pet owners are willing to pay a little more in taxes to get it done. Why? Because they care about the well-being of the four-legged members of their families, and vet bills are literally killing some of them.
If you’ve taken your dog or cat to the vet recently, you are aware of increasingly high costs of animal care. For many pet lovers, especially elderly people on fixed incomes and middle- to low-income pet owners, these costs have become prohibitive. Whether it’s routine care such as a teeth cleaning or cancer treatments or emergency care, vet costs are pricing pet ownership out of reach of many, limiting those who can adopt from the shelter.
Pet insurance is available in the private market, but, as with human health insurance, it’s pricey, and coverages are limited.
As a result, pet care is delayed, animals become sicker, as do humans who can’t afford health care. Like humans, many pets don’t get the care they need. Thousands die prematurely. Thousands more are relinquished to shelters or abandoned because owners cannot afford to take care of them.
Writing for “dvm360,” a website whose audience is veterinarians, one vet penned a column titled “Wake up and smell the veterinarian crisis.” He told colleagues, “U.S. households spend more each year on pets than on alcohol, furniture, landline phone service or men’s and boys’ clothing, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data collected by the Census Bureau. I’ve long been concerned that our ability to provide care was being outpaced by the cost of care. In fact, few of our own employees can afford our services without subsidy.” (https://www.dvm360.com/view/wake-and-smell-veterinary-crisis)
The director of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter gets it. Britney Tenant calls unaffordable animal health care “a nationwide crisis.” Ms. Tenant told me, “People are separated from their pets all of the time due to the affordability of care.”
She correlates the lack of resources humans need to care for their own health to the inability to care for their pets. People without the means to buy health care or insurance suffer the consequences, and so do their pets.
I don’t raise the issue to dis veterinarians. A degree in veterinarian medicine costs between $200,000 and $400,000. Tuition costs continue to rise, and most graduate with hundreds of thousands of dollars in student debt. Fewer than one in 10 veterinarians qualify for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program. (https://thebudgetengineer.com/the-financial-crisis-in-veterinary-medicine/)
They end up earning far less than other health care professions, such as physicians, dentists, pharmacists and nurse practitioners. For example, while the average starting salary for a physician is $148,000, and she carries student debt of about $196,000, the average veterinarians’ starting salary is just $73,812, while she has more than $180,000 in student debt.
To make matters worse, as the number of females entering animal care professions increases, the gap between what men are paid and what women earn is as much as 20%.
Then there is in animal medicine, what we see in human health care – a need for specialists. Yes, my dog needed a cardiologist as much as I did. Specialization increases costs even as it increases the availability of effective care.
Solutions? Black Dog Animal Rescue is pursuing the idea of building a low-cost clinic. To secure the future for our children and our pets, something must be done about out-of-control college tuition increases. The Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program should be opened to those who care for our pets.
In the final analysis, pets need health insurance as much as humans. Those who value our pets as members of our families need to be a voice for them. They can neither take care of themselves nor advocate for their needs. They deserve adequate health care as much as grandpa.
“Medicare for all” must include not only humans, but also the animals for whom we are responsible.