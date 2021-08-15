“Right to life” sentiment is sprinkled throughout Fremont County as if by salt and pepper shakers. They refer to fetuses, not Indians like Anderson “Andy” Antelope. Andy’s life wasn’t worth much. Some didn’t think he had a right to life.
Andy was shot to death on Sept. 21, 2019, leaving many unanswered questions. But the shooter was a policeman. The person deciding whether to conduct an inquest was the county attorney. So, no official coroner’s inquest was held.
The case was buried along with Andy until citizens conducted a “People’s Theater Inquest.” Friday night, ordinary people gathered to do what elected officials refused to do. I was among them.
The event’s name reflects that citizens, not their government, were willing to search for truth. The word “theater” means the script was drawn from facts included in witness statements and other evidence gathered by the Division of Criminal Investigation, newspaper accounts and police reports.
What happened? At 1:32 p.m., police received reports of an intoxicated man at Walmart. An officer responded. Seven minutes, 14 seconds later, Andy was dead.
A witness told DCI she saw the officer grab Antelope’s hand. “I saw the male (Anderson) twist, grab a knife with his right hand and hit the officer in the chest with the knife.”
“The officer pulled his handgun out, pointed it to the male and said, ‘Drop the knife!’ three times.” Then the officer shot Andy dead. This witness added, “I wondered why the officer did not use a taser.”
Another witness saw it differently. She told DCI Antelope did not stab or swing a knife toward the officer. Some believed the killing justified, but she believed, “The officer shot Anderson Antelope for no reason.”
Another didn’t believe Anderson was bothering anyone or being disruptive. One witness said, “I don’t think he should have been shot. The officer should have taken the knife away from him.” One observed that prior to the killing, Mr. Antelope asked the officer, “Could you just take me to the hospital?”
Andy’s blood-alcohol content was 0.285. Anyone with a BAC that high would need help walking, would be experiencing total mental confusion, nearing a blackout. (https://mcwell.nd.edu/your-well-being/physical-well-being/alcohol/blood-alcohol-concentration/)
Some will discount evidence produced by concerned citizens, but it stands alone because the county attorney’s cozy relationship with law enforcement precluded an official inquiry. “... in the course of human events,” it sometimes becomes necessary for citizens to do what its government won’t.
Invited to speak, I offered this theological backdrop, adopting the reasoning offered by Vine Deloria Jr. in his 1969 book, "Custer Died for Your Sins." Andy Antelope died for our sins.
Don’t confuse this with conservative Christian doctrine teaching that Jesus died so our sins could be forgiven. God didn’t have his own son brutally executed to atone for the so-called “original sin” of Adam and Eve acting under the influence of a mythical talking snake.
That dogmatic explanation for the crucifixion ignores the collusion between Rome and the religious hierarchy. Jesus’s teachings were considered treasonous. Crucifixion wasn’t a penalty for blasphemy, but for sedition. The emperor and top religious leaders agreed Jesus must die. Jesus died for their sins.
Andy Antelope’s death was inevitable in the wake of historic collusion between European governments and the church. Under cover of the Doctrine of Discovery, colonizers came and did what colonizers do. Kill and steal. Black bodies working stolen ground. Each dying because of the sins of the colonizers, inuring to the benefit of generations that came later.
The deaths continue to this very day. Anderson Antelope. George Floyd. Breonna Taylor. Tamir Rice. Murdered and Missing Indigenous People. There is not enough paper to list a fraction of those who die for our sins.
It is curious that white Christians, who built a religion around a 2,000-year-old execution, cannot comprehend the impact of the far more recent and continuing killing of Black and Indigenous peoples and other people of color. That lack of understanding is as willful as it is sinful.