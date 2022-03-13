Miracles never end. The Republican Legislature said no to Trump. They rejected his idea to fix the Wyoming primary against Liz Cheney.
Republican legislators had appeared to be on their way to criminalizing the right to vote for the candidate of your choice in the primary election by imposing a 90-day sentence, to be served as a card-carrying Republican on Independents or Democrats wanting to vote for, say, Liz Cheney for example.
That’s the time you would have had to be known as a Republican to exercise your right to vote. It was proposed to buck up Trump’s hand-picked Cheney opponent by rendering Wyoming’s publicly financed elections their own private affair.
To quote Edgar Allen Poe, “It is impossible to say how first the idea entered my brain; but once conceived, it haunted me day and night.” I figured it inevitable the Legislature would bow to Trump and pass legislation preventing Wyoming voters from changing parties at the polls. Just the possibility caused me nightmares.
“I’m a lifelong Democrat and wish to change to Republican,” I told the county clerk. “I’m a RINO,” I cried out. On Aug. 16, I will use my vote to tell Trump the Constitution matters.
The ghosts of elections past, present and future appeared. My bad dream made clear. Changing parties would not be without consequences.
Immediately, I felt compelled to take things away from poor people. I searched madly for a Confederate flag so I could join the tourists strolling through the Capitol, engaging in “legitimate public discourse” by assaulting police officers, erecting gallows to hang Mike Pence and impersonating Jack Nicholson, crying, “Oh Nannnncy. Where are you?”
I experienced an unquenchable thirst for Kool Aid as I donned a red MAGA hat. I became aware the only elections not corrupt are those won by Republicans.
I headed for the library, subconsciously creating a list of books that other people’s children shouldn’t be allowed to read, my face twisted into its most menacing and threatening guise to properly accost the librarian with my unconstitutional demands.
Next? A school board meeting. I needed to be there to raise my voice, wave a fist, and angrily demand they quit teaching the truth about whatever they are currently teaching the truth about.
These sensations were accompanied by the self-satisfaction that comes from no longer swimming against the current. The wind was at my back. A new world opened before my eyes. No longer bound by actual facts, I could use “alternative facts” to wage arguments and make stuff up on the spot, and those around me smiled and nodded their heads.
Never good at science, I felt no regret about that shortcoming. It didn’t trouble me that high school and college classes hadn’t taught me much about racism, slavery, Reconstruction and Jim Crow. That lack of knowledge suddenly felt sufficient unto itself.
My eyes were glued to Tucker, Hannity, Ingram, my ears to Alex Jones. Absorbed every word without suffering a gag reflex. Like sunshine emerging from behind a cloud, Ted Cruz’s wisdom in permitting Trump to humiliate his own wife was revealed, and I could see how little Marco really is, and comprehend why Trump, who has no pet dog, enjoyed Lindsay Graham’s company.
I watched them grovel, never judging them. I asked, “Who am I to judge fellow cult members?”
Watching Russians kill Ukrainian men, women and children, I was overcome with adoration for Putin. “What a genius,” I thought. The killing, dying and destruction, was Brandon’s fault, not Putin’s. “Go Brandon,” I screamed at the top of my lungs.
My wife dialed 9-1-1. I assured her Trump Derangement Syndrome can be cured on primary election day by voting for the only Republican candidate who believes in democracy.
I was woke. Away to the window, I flew like a flash. Tore open the shutter and threw up the sash. It was like Christmas morning. The Legislature actually said no to Trump. I can now do my part to save the Republic.