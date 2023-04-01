April Fools’ Day seems a good day to tell this story.
When the 2011 Legislature proposed amending the Constitution to prevent what they deemed a “government takeover of health care,” Wyoming’s secretary of state submitted a fiscal note, informing lawmakers the cost of enacting the measure would be minimal.
“The Secretary of State’s Office will experience an estimated expenditure increase of approximately $113,800 for this resolution in FY13 for statutory publication costs.”
The actual costs of this colossal misstep are incalculable for anti-choice advocates. As they prepared to ask the voters to approve the amendment in the 2012 election, they blinded themselves to the unintended consequences. Can’t say they weren’t warned.
I have a history of bad bets on election outcomes. My first presidential vote came in 1972 for President George McGovern. I bet on Presidents Birch Bayh, Ted Kennedy and Gary Hart.
“Even a blind squirrel finds an acorn every now and then.” My October 2012 column, days before the fateful election, warned right-wing extremists, who thought they were sticking it to Obamacare, that they were shooting themselves in the foot, saying, “If enacted, (the proposed Constitutional amendment) will write protections for a woman’s right to choose an abortion into the Wyoming Constitution.”
They expended so much energy lying among themselves about the Affordable Care Act that they willfully ignored the obvious outcome of adding this language to the Constitution. “Each competent adult shall have the right to make his or her own health care decisions.”
They giggled, thinking they struck a blow for freedom, keeping Obama’s bureaucrats from making our health care decisions, when what it appears they actually did was to prevent themselves from interfering with a Wyoming woman’s right to choose.
Following the enactment of the ACA, Republicans worked themselves into a frenzy. They manufactured what Trump calls “fake news,” claiming the law created “death panels” that could decide to euthanize your grandmother.
The term was coined by Sarah Palin, who falsely asserted that under Obamacare, “my parents or my baby with Down Syndrome will have to stand in front of Obama’s ‘death panel.’”
As it continues to be, those kinds of whoppers stirred the gullible. One of their less-than-well-thought-out responses was Article 1, Section 38 of the Wyoming Constitution.
Now, who needs Roe v. Wade? Nobody in Wyoming seeking to make their own choice about health care. The constitutional amendment these zealots enacted provides more protection than Roe. As I wrote in 2012, “Who knows what the courts may do, but language the Legislature hastily adopted can clearly be read by reasonable people to give broader protection to the right to choose than Roe v. Wade gave under the United States Constitution.”
I got a kick out of Republican Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams’s pushback against those who raised the unconstitutionality of her extreme anti-health-care-choice bill.
“I’ve heard the word ‘unconstitutional’ thrown around so frequently this session, it baffles me,” she said, adding, “Honestly, I think it is being thrown around to fear monger.”
Rachel, let me explain Political Science 101. In a democratic republic, your ideology is not their command. Since the 1803 Supreme Court decision in Marbury v. Madison, it is accepted that legislators pass laws and courts review them to determine whether they conform with the Constitution.
Legislators don’t appreciate being second-guessed by courts. They’ll argue sponsors of the 2012 amendment never intended to give women the right to choose. The Founding Fathers would say they never intended to protect pornography. But the Constitution rules, and judges, not legislators, interpret laws.
As I wrote 11 years ago, “A good bet is bright lawyers will argue persuasively the language enshrines the right to choose as a state constitutional right. Right-to-life advocates will make the argument that the Legislature can still restrict abortion rights. But the proposal’s own words say the primary purpose of the provision is to allow ‘each competent adult’ to ‘have the right to make his or her own health care decisions.’”
That’s the law, thanks to anti-Obamacare zealots.