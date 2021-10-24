We hadn’t been in the Frontier Mall for more than a few minutes. A quick trip. In and out. Parked in a handicap parking place near the door to the old movie theater. Not a congested area. Plenty of room for cars to maneuver around us.
When we came out, there appeared, like magic, a large dent in the front end of our car, marred by ugly green paint that came off the car that crashed into ours. No one around. No witnesses. No note. Just the mess they created and left for us to clean up.
Yes, I have insurance, but cleaning up the mess will still cost me $500 out of my pocket for the deductible. However, there are much bigger messes others are leaving that are not covered by insurance, but do extreme damage.
As I stewed about it, it became obvious. This incident is a metaphor for our times. Think about it. Every day, someone makes a mess and leaves it for others to clean up.
Start with Facebook. Look at the mess Mark Zuckerberg has created. Recently, a former Facebook employee testified under oath to a U.S. Senate Commerce subcommittee. She documented how the company has set aside its responsibility to users in order to profit from sensitive issues such as teen mental health and privacy.
She also said Facebook’s internal research and documents show that the company is aware that its practices “amplify” polarization throughout the world and “spread hate in society,” but, she claimed, Facebook looks the other way for profit. She linked misinformation on social media to the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Few would disagree that Facebook has made a mess, took the money and ran, and left others to clean it up.
You can’t talk about how some people make messes that others have to clean up without including Trump’s election lies. His prevaricatory skills are without equal in the history of our nation. As a result, a vast majority of Republicans believe, with no evidence, that the 2020 election was stolen.
Their capacity for delusion has created a mess for the republic to clean up. So far, the rule of law, on which our constitutional system has relied to clean up political messes for 250 years, appears not to be up to the task. Perhaps that is because this one man is solely responsible for so many messes. His own party doesn’t have the moral character to undertake the cleanup.
Then there are the anti-maskers and the anti-vaxxers. In the midst of a pandemic that has killed 725,000 Americans and regularly brings our health care system to its knees, these folks not only refuse to take small steps to protect themselves, their own children and others, they insist on attacking those who do. The attacks have been verbal and physical, provoked by those who like to make messes.
They disrupt school board meetings and encourage their children to break reasonable school rules. They attack Asian Americans and health care workers. The mess these people created is killing people, as the vast majority of COVID deaths are among the unvaccinated. They take up hospital beds that rational Americans deserve. This misinformation crowd knows how to make messes, but refuse to clean them up.
Then there’s the anti-intellectual cabal in Gillette and the office of State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
In Gillette, they want to burn books they don’t like, while Jillian Balow, Wyoming’s top educator, crusades to make sure students can’t learn the truth about slavery, Native American genocide and racial injustices brought about by white supremacy. There’s nothing messier in a free society than when powerful people use their white privilege to make messes of truth.
History is replete with case studies of messes made when good people watch silently as despots and authoritarians make messes. A lot of people suffer before those messes can be cleaned up.
After contemplating the big messes we have to clean up, I am feeling much better about the dent in my fender.