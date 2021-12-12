Terms used to divide America into two camps are inadequate. “Red” and “Blue” alone do not begin to explain the complexities of our politics, and, like all forms of political shorthand, only confuse and divide.
The Pew Research Center dug deeper into the political minds of Americans, and found there are actually no fewer than four shades of Red, four shades of Blue, with a small group in the middle they call “Stressed Sideliners.”
Pew’s conclusions are based on interviews with 10,221 adults conducted in July. Their website provides a link to the survey if you’d like to see where you land on the nine shades of U.S. political beliefs. https://www.pewresearch.org/politics/quiz/political-typology/.
Depending on your responses to 16 queries, Pew researchers will identify your beliefs with one of the nine groups. They range from “ Faith and Flag Conservatives” (10%) on the far right to “Progressive Left” (6%) at the other end of the spectrum. The next group at each end are “Committed Conservatives” (7%) and “Establishment Liberals” (13%).
Next are the “Populist Right” (11%) and “Democratic Mainstays” (16%). Nearer the middle are the “Ambivalent Right” (12%) and the “Outsider Left” (15%). Neither Red nor Blue, the “Stressed Sideliners” number 15% of the adult population.
Clicking on the link, I responded to each of the questions carefully considering each response and fully expecting to be assigned to the “Progressive Left.” Instead, I found myself joining 13% of my fellow Americans as an “Establishment Liberal.”
While Pew defines us as “Establishment Liberals,” their researchers acknowledge we are “deeply liberal” and that “roughly half describe themselves as either liberal (41%) or very liberal (12%)” adding, “Establishment Liberals are the typology group most likely to see value in political compromise and tend to be more inclined toward more measured approaches to societal change than their Progressive Left counterparts.”
Pew doesn’t tell you why they put you in one category instead of another, but I am certain I know the one question that cost me the ranking I expected and deserved to receive.
I told them I believed in a bigger government providing more services, that a lot more needs to be done to protect minority rights, that whites enjoy greater privileges than people of color, that it helps society to accept transgender people and immigrants from around the world.
I responded that too many people are spending too much time in prison, and that I am not bothered when I hear languages other than English spoken in public.
Now, you’d think that would get me tabbed as a member of the “Progressive Left.” Right? Nope. The question that kept me from joining that 6% of the population was about the role of religion in public policy.
The inquiry is decidedly simplistic. Pew poses the question, “Which of the following statements comes closest to your view?” You are given only two alternatives. One, “Religion should be kept separate from government policies,” or two, “Government policies should support religious values and beliefs.”
Either religion should have a role, or it should not. I checked number two. That’s not the answer a good member of the “Progressive Left” is allowed to give. That answer gets you kicked out of the club.
Pew’s superficial question is not unlike the way this inquiry is conducted among politically involved people. The truth is that an inquiry into the role of religion in public policy requires a deeper dive. Pew could have learned peoples’ beliefs about the role of religion in public policy by asking more precise questions.
For example, “When people are hungry, should government policies promote feeding them? When people are different or strangers, immigrants or refugees, should government policies promote their acceptance? When people are naked or homeless, should government policies support clothing them and making sure they have safe, affordable housing? If people are sick, do they have a right to medical care?” It’s the Matthew 25 test.
No other questions are needed to determine where Americans land on a political scale.