Neocolonialism refers to wealthy nations extending influence into underdeveloped ones to exploit weaker nations’ natural resources. Colonies serve as the Mother Country’s supplier of raw materials, even labor. Colonies were forbidden to manufacture goods using raw materials produced within their borders.
The Mother Countries grew wealthy at the expense of their colonies. Substitute “Mother Country” with “New York banks” and “Eastern tycoons,” and you can understand Wyoming history. For much of our history, we were an economic colony for outsiders who built railroads and extracted mineral wealth, making rich people out of investors who never set foot in this state.
Economic colonialism created jobs in Wyoming and true wealth elsewhere. The experience numbed us to controlling outside influences, preparing us for a phenomenon we can call “political colonialism.”
The economic colonialists built communities. Once they were taxed fairly, which they dodged until the 1970s, their taxes built schools, highways and water projects, among other infrastructure, while keeping personal taxes low.
They contributed to communities throughout Wyoming. Political colonialism, on the other hand, is an exercise in ripping communities apart, creating manufactured divisions among neighbors, and weakening our political, academic and social institutions.
The political colonists are not homegrown. They are unlike the Wyoming politicians who lived long careers in Wyoming and were genuine public servants. These newcomers are arsonists. They sneak into unsuspecting towns, build fires, pour gasoline on them, turning them into out-of-control blazes and stand aside to watch the mayhem.
Moms for Liberty (M4L), for example. Their national leaders couldn’t find Wyoming on a Braille map. Founded in America’s extremist petri dish, Florida, by antivaxxer and antimasker troublemakers during COVID, they were the Frankenstein-like creation of Rush Limbaugh and Tucker Carlson, trafficking in disinformation. They learned big fires can be started more easily using scare tactics than by nurturing relationships. They found a book of matches in lying about critical race theory and the false alarms over school curriculum and textbooks.
They couldn’t define critical race theory and never read the books about which they created divisions. But it was easy pickings. In rural states, parents who never even attended a parent-teacher conference were susceptible to conspiracy theories falsely claiming schools were taking away their rights.
M4L supplies locals with excerpts from books, creating an intentionally false oppression that even the classics we all read in junior high are “sexualizing our kids.”
Then came election integrity prevarications, the cash cow that keeps giving. Last month, Dr. Douglas Frank, a political colonist from Ohio, stumbled into Wyoming like English Bob in Clint Eastwood’s “Unforgiven.” Frank came to stir trouble for families, friends and neighbors who happen to be election officials.
Evanston’s newspaper said, “His proudest credential seems to be his connections and association with Mike Lindell (the ‘My Pillow’ guy) and Donald Trump.” Like Mike and Donald, he had zero evidence of fraudulent voting. That didn’t stop him from telling the audience, “I’m not just here to convince you there is fraud, I’m here to light fires, and then throw gasoline on those fires!”
Criminologists say arsonists light fires because they get off watching the destruction.
Arsonists like M4L and Frank care less about neighborly relationships in Wyoming. They come to town to stir hate and discord between people who care about and trust one another; people we grew up with, longtime friends who may have coached our child’s Little League team or taught Sunday school, who are also teachers and librarians and parents; people we go to church with or cheer together for the local teams, who happen to be election officials.
Legislators understood the power of political colonialism and volunteered to be infected by the agenda of the national Freedom Caucus. No Wyoming roots here. Without any ideas of their own, the “Wyoming Freedom Caucus” pours gasoline on fires outsiders start, devoured by an agenda that has little to do with solving Wyoming problems.
But then, that’s not the purpose of political colonialism. It’s about savoring the destruction caused by the fire.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne.