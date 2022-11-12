Forty years ago last Wednesday, I woke early, pondering what I had experienced the day before in my 1982 campaign for the U.S. Senate. Republican incumbent Malcolm Wallop beat me soundly. I had a hangover, but not from drink.
The election night party ended early. After 18 months, the grueling campaign was over. The loss was abrupt, the way a fall off a steep cliff ends suddenly.
Politics were so much different then. For example, in those days it was unthinkable not to concede defeat. Refusing to accept the results would never have occurred to anyone. From childhood, we’d been taught there were few worse labels one could earn than “bad loser.”
Accusing poll workers of fraud would have rendered you a pariah, especially among your supporters after they put their reputations on the line backing you. Horrified family and friends would have been embarrassed to be seen with you.
I tucked my tail between my legs, called Malcolm, congratulated him and went to bed. There’s no doubt that had my Republican opponent lost, he’d have done the same, because that’s who we were in those days.
The next morning, my mentor, five-term Congressman Teno Roncalio, on whose staff I worked for eight years, walked into my law office. “When I lost my Senate race in 1966,” Teno announced, “my dear friends Chuck Graves and Bill Bagley took me to lunch so we could mourn together. I’m here to take you to that lunch.” I ordered a bowl of lamentation.
That evening, my disappointed campaign staff assembled at the bar of the old Hitching Post Inn. As we drank too much beer, my campaign manager Kathy Karpan’s eyes filled with tears. She said, “The history books will never tell how close we came.” Indeed, they don’t place such an asterisk next to the name of those who finish second.
I responded, tongue in cheek. “I’d have been a helluva senator, but for the voters.” Life resumed.
Recently, I spent time researching Lynn Dickey’s extraordinary life for a book I’ve been writing. I revisited newspapers across the state covering the 1982 campaign. It was not only my Senate campaign, but also Lynn’s first for the state Legislature.
Reading coverage of that campaign, I was reminded it had been a knockdown, drag-out affair. Punches came from all directions. Unlike today, however, most of the punches landed above the belt. President Ronald Reagan came twice to campaign for Wallop. Sen. Alan Simpson and Congressman Dick Cheney were recruited to make sure the GOP did not lose a Senate seat. They were brutal, but quaint by today’s lack of standards.
Another difference between then and now was the money. We had no “dark money.” Every contribution was reported. All on the books. Nothing anonymous or hidden like today. My campaign would have set a record but for the Wallop campaign. No other Senate candidate in Wyoming history had ever raised as much as we did: $452,000 ... until Malcolm’s campaign raised three times as much. His $1.2 million is piddling compared to the tens of millions Liz Cheney and Harriet Hageman spent in 2022.
Unlike 1982, “grassroots” campaigning for statewide office has mostly gone the way of the dinosaurs. Going door to door, even in rural Wyoming, we told ourselves this campaign would determine whether grassroots campaigning could overcome big money. It didn’t. It can’t. Today, money rules, whatever the source.
The other thing that sadly disappeared is civility. Malcolm Wallop, Al Simpson and I served in the Legislature together. We were friends before that campaign. Despite the 1982 hiatus, those friendships resumed afterward.
I visited Malcolm in his Washington office a few weeks later. We shook hands and enjoyed a friendly chat. He summoned a photographer and later sent me the photo, inscribed, “To Rodger, my one-time adversary and my longtime friend.”
My guess is Hageman won’t be sending such a keepsake to Liz. It was a different time – one that people of good faith who believe in democracy should work to retrieve.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.