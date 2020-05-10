Some white folks are offended by a suggestion they enjoy “white privilege.” Yet, in our culture, privilege attaches to skin color and other characteristics dividing God’s children, e.g. sexual orientation and/or identification, religious affiliation, gender and citizenship.
By societal construct, I hit the jackpot. With no effort on my part, I woke to find myself a white, heterosexual, Christian, male U.S. citizen. Did nothing to achieve that. Born privileged.
Let’s play a game. Roll the dice. Change just one of those descriptors. Watch what happens to your life.
Snake eyes. Suddenly you’re not white, but a black, heterosexual, Christian, male U.S. citizen. Life changes dramatically. With the same education as your former white self, you earn less, you’re more likely to face unemployment, less likely to have health care, more likely to suffer serious health problems. You’ll be treated differently in the criminal justice system and, even if innocent, you spend more time incarcerated than whites who actually committed a crime.
Another roll of the dice. Now you’re a white, gay or transgender, Christian, male citizen. You can be denied jobs, promotions and housing because you are not heterosexual. You’ll suffer the indignity of condemnation by preachers and politicians seeking to redefine “religious freedom” to permit discrimination against you.
Roll the dice again. You’re a white, heterosexual, Muslim or Jew, male citizen. You no longer gather to pray without concern a shooter will burst through the door. Every time another mass shooting occurs, you cringe, because if he is of your faith, there will be repercussions against all of you.
You’ve watched hate crimes against Jews and Muslims increase while Wyoming remains one of the last states without a hate crimes law because legislators don’t think your life matters.
The dark game continues. You’re suddenly a white, heterosexual, Christian, female citizen. Your wages drop 20% though you are doing the same job you did as a male. Twenty percent of your sisters have been sexually assaulted, 80% sexually harassed. Male authorities don’t believe you.
Male lawmakers, celibate priests and preachers debate whether you can legally purchase contraceptives. They enact laws requiring you to give birth, knowing nothing about your life. The circumstances of your pregnancy are irrelevant to their political goals. It matters not that the pregnancy resulted from rape or incest, that the pregnant woman might be 12 years old, or that your doctor advised you the child cannot live anything like a sustainable life outside the womb.
Men you never met now control your life. For them, it is a political talking point, based on a need to impose their own personal religious beliefs on all women.
Then these lawmakers oppose everything reasonably expected of a genuinely caring community to support children and families after the child’s birth. For them, it’s good politics to require you have the child, but bad politics to support the care, feeding and education of the child.
One last roll of the dice. Now you are a heterosexual, Christian, male citizen of a Central American nation characterized by poverty and violence. If you have a job, it pays, on average, $300 per month. You cannot feed your family. You are surrounded by violence. You may have been robbed, your daughter may have been raped, your son threatened with his family’s death unless he joins the gang. Police and government officials are either complicit or helpless to protect your family from the criminals.
You join thousands, leaving your country, home, friends and all that is familiar. It seems unnecessary to recount here what awaits your children and you at the border of the richest country in the world.
Jesus said, “To whom much is given, much is expected.” Much is given to those who are “privileged” to be white, heterosexual, Christian, male citizens of the United States. What are you doing with all of that unearned privilege? Privileged folks have options. They can use it ally themselves with less privileged brothers and sisters, or to continue imposing societal limitations on those not so “lucky.”