These are the days of hoarding. Some people are hoarding toilet paper. Others are hoarding hand sanitizer. Still others are hoarding political campaign contributions.
Hoarding in the time of coronavirus is the immoral practice of taking more than you need when others are, by virtue of your behavior, going without their needs being met.
To put it in context, nonprofit, people-serving agencies across Wyoming are struggling to meet the extraordinary needs of people during these days of coronavirus. There are food banks with empty shelves, homeless shelters with no more capacity, senior centers struggling to serve the elderly, community health centers in dire need of medical supplies, and animal shelters in need of financial assistance as the numbers of people and creatures coming to their doors for help increase exponentially.
Faith communities are working to meet those needs. The faithful are donating nonperishable food and making financial contributions. Others are giving their time and talents. Civic organizations are doing likewise. Individuals are opening wallets and hearts. Younger people are grocery shopping for their elderly neighbors.
Frontline health care providers are risking their lives to treat those who have contracted this dread disease. Now it’s time for the politicians to stop hoarding political contributions and ante up.
Wyoming’s congressional delegation is hoarding more than $5.2 million. When you add to that total the stockpile of the Republican who is running virtually unopposed for Mike Enzi’s Senate seat, the total cache stacks up to a few bucks this side of $6 million.
According to the Federal Elections Commission website, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso had more than $4 million on hand at the end of 2019. U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney had approximately $740,000. Mike Enzi, who will not have another political campaign in his life, has a bag containing more than $480,000. Enzi’s heir apparent, Cynthia Lummis, is clinging to nearly three-quarters of a million dollars, and she is actively soliciting more.
Anyone reasonably familiar with Wyoming politics knows that not a one of these Republican politicians need a dime of that money to assure them success at the polls. Not a nickel. Not even another penny. Senator Enzi certainly has no need for the $480,000 he has on hand. Neither do those who are not retiring.
In the 2018 election, Liz Cheney won by a landslide, garnering 64% of the vote. John Barrasso did a little better with 67%. Ms. Lummis has only token competition for Mike Enzi’s seat, and can be expected to do at least as well as Barrasso did in the last cycle.
So, why the hoarding?
Hoarding toilet paper, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and food is understandable, to some extent. Still, it’s causes distress among those who didn’t get to the store ahead of the hoarders. But it’s understandable when people fear the possibility of a major social disruption.
Hoarding, or what some call “stockpiling,” is not always illegal. It is, however, always immoral.
When there is plenty of food to go around, you are free to hoard it. Stockpiling food or anything else when there’s no emergency is not illegal. During a time of crisis, scarcity or government emergency declaration, food may be in short supply. Hoarding during this time can be deemed illegal under the laws of some states. Eight were arrested in California for price-gouging during this pandemic.
However, the law treats the hoarding of political campaign contributions differently. No surprise. Politicians haven’t passed laws rendering the hoarding of campaign contributions unlawful. But, Federal Elections Commission rules specifically allow Enzi, Barrasso, Cheney and Lummis to use their stockpiled dollars to help Wyoming charities during these difficult days. They should. Right?
More objectionable than hoarding toilet paper in the time of coronavirus is watching public servants hoard millions while continuing to solicit more, as the people they serve are in dire straits. Jesus said, “To whom much is given, much is expected.” When we give our votes to these men and women, we expect them to serve, not be served.