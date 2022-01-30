While current Republican Party and elected officials boot Liz Cheney for truth-telling, and attack Dan Zwonitzer because he isn’t far enough right, or inappropriately involve themselves in school district library book or personnel matters, a few moderate Wyoming Republicans have had their fill of the Trump-cult authoritarians who run the state’s Grand Old Party.
The last straw was the undemocratic “election” they conducted to nominate candidates to replace Jillian Balow as state superintendent of public instruction.
Under Wyoming law, the vacancy created by Balow’s resignation is filled through a statutory scheme in which GOP insiders nominate three people. The governor is permitted to choose one of the three names the party hands him.
Voters are shut out of the process. Even so, the law expects it to be conducted in compliance with the Constitution. It is not supposed to be a playground for the radical-right Republicans to choose their philosophical Mini-Me’s.
Not surprisingly, that’s precisely how the process produced nominees satisfactory to the Republican Politburo. That was the last straw for several rational Republicans and others who still believe in democracy. They filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking to overturn the sham election.
Jack Speight was lead plaintiff. Mr. Speight, a prominent Wyoming attorney, is a former state Republican chairman, having been encouraged to run for the job by Gov. Stan Hathaway in the early 1970s, when governors cared whether the party was led by decent, principled people who believed in the rule of law.
Joining him were traditional Republicans, including one-time Speaker of the House Tom Lubnau; past Republican State Sen. Rex Arney; former GOP State Rep. Dave Northrup; Doug Camblin, a Cowboy State Daily columnist and member of the Campbell County GOP central committee; Gail Symons who ran for the Legislature as a Republican, and prominent Cody attorneys George and Steve Simonton.
Two former Democratic Party lawmakers were also plaintiffs – Charles Pelkey of Laramie and Ruth Ann Petroff of Jackson.
Other plaintiffs have equally recognizable names and reputations for honesty, and each played important roles in government and the private sector. They are Chris Boswell, former chief of staff to Gov. Dave Freudenthal; Rob Hurless, one-time publisher of the Casper Star-Tribune; Anne Ladd; Dan Neal; Tasmin Johnson and Kathy Vetter.
It is a stellar group of Wyoming citizens who have earned the right to be heard.
The issue decided by a federal court judge was whether the Wyoming Republican Party is “a private entity” when nominating candidates for public office, as claimed by Oath Keeper Frank Eathorne, the party chair. Ninth grade civics students understand the process of filling this vacancy is one of major public import. Yet, Eathorne argued when the GOP takes part in the statutory process for selecting the new school chief, it is “not conducting a public election,” and engineered a self-serving process awarding three votes to each county, whether Laramie County with over 100,000 people or Niobrara with fewer than 2,500.
Eathorne was warned that the process violated the constitutional principle of “one person, one vote,” but the Constitution didn’t matter to him that day any more than it did on Jan. 6, 2021, when the GOP state chair joined fellow Oath Keepers in rallying to overthrow a constitutionally elected president.
Mr. Speight told the court, through an affidavit filed along with the lawsuit, that the process of replacing a statewide officeholder is not a “private matter.” The court’s rejection of the theory notwithstanding, it is a matter highest concern to Wyoming people. Voters are already excluded from the process. It seems elementary that leaving the decision to a political party should be adorned with some semblance of democracy.
In the end, the lawsuit failed, and Wyoming schools and students will suffer for it. Still, it’s good to know there are rational Republicans roaming the Earth. Let this not be the last time Wyoming citizens are courageous enough to challenge radicals who run the state’s most powerful political apparatus. Perhaps one day, even current GOP officials will grow a backbone.