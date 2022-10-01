What is it about people of color that causes MAGA extremists to cast aside compassion? Donald Trump believes his anti-immigrant position elected him. His disciples believe it is good politics to deny dignity to brown-skinned asylum seekers hoping to find refuge here. Jesus’s disciples don’t agree.
I’m looking at three newspaper clippings. A New York Magazine article titled “What Happens When a Party Rejects Humanity?” A Pew Research Center report: “Christians could make up less than half of the U.S. population within a few decades.”
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Sept. 17 Religion page published the third. “Cruel or harmless? Pastors mixed on GOP immigrant transports.” There is an undeniable connection between the three that explains today’s MAGA conservatives and the decline in Christianity.
The first story argues today’s Republican Party is comfortable with inhumanity. Exhibit A are the political stunts of the governors of Texas, Florida and Arizona, transporting immigrants to places like Martha’s Vineyard as a school-yard-bully effort to embarrass liberals.
Once upon a time, Christians thought helping “the least of these” was humane. Real Christians still do. The people of Martha’s Vineyard still do. The MAGA Republicans opt for sticking it to “the least of these.” Matthew 25 says there will be a judgment for that.
Pew notes the trend away from Christianity, toward religious non-affiliation, predicting by 2070, those admitting to being Christian will decline to one-third of the population. There’s a connection between the decline Pew describes and Christians who align themselves with Trump and against refugees.
For these governors and Wyoming’s Gov. Mark Gordon, inhumanity is the shortest distance between them and their supporters’ hearts. They get a laugh out of witnessing people of color fleeing violence back home being used as pawns to make cruel political points.
Govs. Abbott of Texas, DeSantis of Florida and Ducey of Arizona are playing these juvenile tricks on immigrants legally seeking asylum. The governor of the Equality State trumps all three.
Mark Gordon hasn’t tricked immigrants into boarding tax-payer-funded flights to liberal communities by lying to them about jobs and housing at the end of the journey. He didn’t have to. Under Gordon’ leadership, Wyoming is the only state in the union refusing to sign a refugee resettlement agreement with the federal government.
Gordon not only rejects immigrants fleeing violence in Central America who are here legally seeking asylum. He’s has gone much farther than his three colleagues. He told Afghan refugees who risked their lives by helping the U.S. military that their sacrifices for our country scored them no points on his xenophobic scorecard.
New York Magazine says inhumanity defines the Republican Party. The Sept. 17 Wyoming Tribune Eagle report indicates inhumanity defines some Christians. Rev. Robert Jeffress pastors one of the largest mega-churches in America. Ironic. A mega-church pastored by a MAGA pastor. And they wonder why Christianity is on the decline.
The article describes Jeffress as “a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump.” The Reverend is quoted: “Government officials who refuse to fulfill their biblical responsibility to protect our borders should be made to feel the effects of their lawless policies.” Where to begin?
First, under U.S. and international law, it is lawful, not lawless, to allow asylum seekers into the country. Jeffress may be confused by the Trump administration’s lawless campaign to keep them out by separating them from their children.
As for “biblical responsibilities,” Jeffress must be reading the MAGA bible Trump held upside down in that photo op at the church across from the White House. The Bible Jesus read is the Old Testament, and it’s clear about responsibilities to refugees.
Deuteronomy 10:18-19 teaches God “executes justice for the orphan and the widow, and loves the strangers, providing them food and clothing. You shall also love the stranger, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt.”
MAGA extremists see that as a punchline for their bad jokes about “wokeness.” But, when Christians exchange the Word of God for the word of Trump, the end is near.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.