He was 87 years old when he died, and I realize it is unlikely that anyone will say, “He went way too early.” But, he did. Some lives are lived so well that their end comes far too soon, regardless of their age.
Across Wyoming, there are thousands of monuments to Doug Osborn’s years on this planet. Most probably don’t realize that is what they are. They are recovering addicts who, because of him, got a second chance at life.
In the late 1990s, Wyoming was overwhelmed with a meth crisis. Jails were overflowing. Children were removed from homes, placed in foster care because addicted parents were unable to care for them. Top law enforcement officials said Wyoming couldn’t arrest enough meth addicts to solve the problem.
Most politicians were wringing their hands and calling for longer prison sentences. A Republican legislator from Buffalo committed himself to finding science-based answers. Researchers who understood addiction told us, “It isn’t rocket science.” But Doug was a rocket scientist. Doug actually worked on the Apollo project, including the successful moon landing in 1969.
He applied his ability to think critically to the meth crisis. Doug’s research first took him to studies showing drug courts were the most effective treatment program for addicted offenders. They employ the authority of the judge to force people to remain in treatment long enough to get sober and enter recovery. Doug became a champion for this strategy.
In 2001, as the chair of the House subcommittee on substance abuse, he steered a bill through the Legislature creating Wyoming’s successful drug court program. The lawmaker who helped put a man on the moon knew the solution to the state’s drug problem would require a comprehensive plan.
In 2001, he sponsored legislation requiring the Wyoming Department of Health to develop a comprehensive plan to prevent and treat drug addiction by the end of that year. The department contracted with Dennis Embry, a Ph.D.-level researcher and scientist, and me to accomplish the task.
As Dennis and I did our work, Doug was ever-present, bringing his considerable intellectual gifts to the process. The three of us traveled the state and gathered personal testimony about the depth of the problem. We spoke to parents whose families had been destroyed by meth, alcohol and other drugs.
We talked to those who treated the disease, judges, prosecutors and defense attorneys who handled the criminal cases. We met with teachers and clergy, local and state elected officials. We listened to addicts tell their stories. We also enlisted a group of the top addiction doctors, researchers and scientists in the nation as advisers.
Two months before the 2002 Legislature convened, we presented a 298-page plan for the prevention, early intervention and treatment of substance abuse. Now came the hard part, i.e. convincing law-and-order politicians that addiction is a brain disease requiring treatment and that long prison terms do not equal treatment. Oh yes. And then there was the $25 million price tag. To make it more challenging, the legislation had to be steered through a 20-day budget session.
In her book “Ceremony,” Leslie Silko says, “You can do anything, even go to the moon, if you know how those before you did it.” Well, Doug had been to the moon. At least his handiwork had been to the moon and back. This bill was his handiwork. He was up to the challenge.
Twenty-five million dollars was appropriated to enhance treatment programs, fund school prevention efforts and expand drug courts. The criminal justice system was reformed, requiring judges to sentence appropriate offenders to treatment, not prison, whenever possible.
If you have a loved one in recovery or a child whose drug use was prevented, as you look up in the sky to give thanks, take a peek at the moon. Remember Doug Osborn, and thank God that one of the brightest minds in America got us there and made life back on Earth better for a lot of folks.