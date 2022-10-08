Rodger McDaniel FILE

Rodger McDaniel

Everyone is equal under the law. So they say. Yet, pundits and politicians vigorously debate whether a man who shot someone on Fifth Avenue can be charged with the crime.

More bizarre, supporters of the man who shot someone on Fifth Avenue formed a wedge to keep law enforcement away as a vast conservative media conspiracy proclaims his innocence while he threatens violence if anyone dare consider holding him accountable.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus