Everyone is equal under the law. So they say. Yet, pundits and politicians vigorously debate whether a man who shot someone on Fifth Avenue can be charged with the crime.
More bizarre, supporters of the man who shot someone on Fifth Avenue formed a wedge to keep law enforcement away as a vast conservative media conspiracy proclaims his innocence while he threatens violence if anyone dare consider holding him accountable.
The Founding Fathers were not as brilliant as the Great American narrative claims. They created a constitutional form of government that has no idea how to deal with a brazenly corrupt and corrupting narcissistic conman and his cult.
That there’s a debate on whether he should be charged with his crimes is evidence that “equal under the law” stuff is anachronistic. Rules for the rich and well-connected are not the same for the rest.
What if those in the Police Blotter received the same “equal protection under the law” as Trump gets?
Here’s a Native American. Charges against her proves the government is still trying to eradicate her people. A Special Master must be appointed to investigate treaties the government signed and whether they provide her with legal protections from such fact-based interference with her freedom.
Then there’s the fellow arrested for shoplifting. Lock him up for his pettiness. If he’d taken millions from welfare funds like Brett Favre, he’d be in the Hall of Fame instead of the Hall of Shame.
What about the fellow with four charges piled on? He was even charged with jaywalking. This is a witch hunt. Trump uses the term so often it lost its salt. But if it works for him, why not the jaywalker?
“Witch hunt” is a figure of speech, referring to a sham process whereby people in authority, i.e., the deep state, punish those who are actually innocent. In the Trump era, the term has become a siren call for cult members to rally around the guilty.
If the accused calls his or her prosecution a “witch hunt,” the target becomes automatically exempt from prosecution, right? Or at least Hannity and Carlson will take up the cause. Once Trump’s lawyers and his PR team at Fox tell the mob this jaywalker is the victim of a witch hunt, he’ll have the backing of a majority of Republicans. In Wyoming, that’s a “get out of jail free” card.
Trump should dangle a pardon before this fellow implicates other jaywalkers.
Trump’s former attorney general, Bill Barr, bemoans that the New York prosecutor charged Trump’s children. Everyone in the Police Blotter is someone’s child. Is that the issue, or is it their criminal conduct?
Look. Here in the Police Blotter is another fellow who was arrested on a felony warrant for escaping from Colorado. We all know what’s going on here. They “weaponized” the justice system, charging him with “failure to appear.” This is a hoax. Truth be known, he was arrested for crossing state lines from a blue state under suspicion of bringing new ideas into Wyoming.
The real question is, “If he says ‘hoax’ three times, will the charges disappear?” Here goes: “Hoax.” “Hoax.” “Hoax.” Darn, the charges are still pending. Hmmm. Worked for Trump. Need more proof equality under the law is a mirage?
Remember when Trump’s handpicked federal judge ruled Trump deserved special treatment because the case against him carried stigma "in a league of its own" and "would result in reputational harm"?
“What about me?” cries everyone whose name appears in the Police Blotter. “That DUI I was charged with, or the burglary warrant my boss now knows about, or the public intoxication citation my wife’s mother read about in this morning’s newspaper. Don’t we get special consideration for the stigma and the reputational harm that caused?”
There has always been a double standard in America. Rules applied to the weak don’t apply to the powerful. We just didn’t believe someone really could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it until now.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.