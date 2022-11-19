Rodger McDaniel FILE

Rodger McDaniel

“Are you now, or have you ever been, a member of the Democratic Party?”

It’s the Joe McCarthy “loyalty” interrogation that voters mimicked in polling booths across the state, hunting down anyone with a “D” behind their name or suspected of being moderate Republicans. When the smoke cleared, there weren’t many left standing.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

