“Are you now, or have you ever been, a member of the Democratic Party?”
It’s the Joe McCarthy “loyalty” interrogation that voters mimicked in polling booths across the state, hunting down anyone with a “D” behind their name or suspected of being moderate Republicans. When the smoke cleared, there weren’t many left standing.
The Casper Star-Tribune opined, “The Legislature will be even redder come January,” as Republican incumbents were “replaced by new lawmakers who are even farther to the right on the political spectrum.”
Voters supported a party whose chair is a seditious Oath Keeper and shrugged off concerns about one candidate who was at the Capitol on Jan. 6. 2021. Another proclaimed, “The government of Wyoming is not red at all.”
Cheyenne voters elected school board members promising to wage culture wars against teachers, students and the rights of parents to determine what books their children read.
2020 election liars suffered losses across the country, but in Wyoming we elected a governor whose cat got his tongue and a secretary of state who would gladly overturn an election result he didn’t like.
It wasn’t always this way. In 35 years between 1975 and 2010, there were only eight years with a Republican governor. In 1976, the state Senate was divided equally. The House had 32 Republicans, 29 Democrats. Democrats reached that height by recruiting conservatives to run. Soon thereafter, the GOP began picking them off, promising leadership positions to those who switched parties.
It’s how we got House Speakers Rory Cross and Eli Bebout. One who refused was Rep. Ross Diercks of Lusk.
In 1995, Republican floor leader Peg Shreve approached Ross. “Why do you want me to switch parties,” he asked. “You already have most of the seats.” The irrepressible Ms. Shreve replied, “Yes, but we want ‘em all.” It took a while, but they’ve nearly achieved their goal today. That partisan-driven desire is insatiable, whether good for the people or not.
Democrats now have two seats in the Senate, five in the House, none among the five statewide elected officials. Republicans ran unopposed in most statewide contests and virtually unopposed in the rest. That’s because on General Election Day 2022, Wyoming had seven times more registered Republicans than Democrats.
The Wyoming Democratic Party has a history of leading this state in a compassionate and progressive manner. Judged by the standards of the morally flawed Republican Party, Wyoming Democrats rightfully see themselves as Diogenes. Given political realities, they look more like Sisyphus.
It’s hard to imagine an issue or a candidate who could restore Democrats’ fortunes during my lifetime.
There was once a two-party system in Wyoming composed of Democrats on one side and Republicans across the aisle. Then, the two party system became an internal GOP contest between moderates on one side and conservatives on the other. The latter won.
The systematic purge of “Republicans in Name Only,” means there are few moderate Republicans left to control the extremists and the culture wars they covet.
In football, “targeting” gets your team a 15-yard penalty, and you get disqualified from the game. In Wyoming politics, “targeting” is how you get into the game. Get ready for Laramie County’s school board to target the superintendent as they create schools in their own image, opening the door to vitriolic meetings about books and curricula.
Prepare for a legislative session like no other. In lieu of solving real problems, this legislature will occupy itself with targeting the “T”s in LGBTQ, attacking educators rather than nurturing the educational system, and limiting what students can read, study and think.
Sadness for Wyoming? Yes, but no sour grapes here. Voters knew what they were getting when they voted. For now, we still have a democratic republic. Voters get the government they want and the government they deserve.
The rest of us should quietly take our places in the cheap seats, grab some popcorn, watch the circus, and wait to see whether this is really what the voters had in mind.