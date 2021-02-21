Imagine.... John Barrasso fully expected to meet Frank Eathorne on Judgment Day. John imagined Frank standing at the Pearly Gates that day, asking whether the senator accepted Donald Trump was his Lord and Savior.
After all, it was Eathorne, chair of the Wyoming Republican Party, to whom John had always been accountable. He had grown accustomed to doing and saying what Eathorne and the Trumpublicans expected of him. He eagerly anticipated his final reward.
John practiced the talking points the party provided for that moment, repeating them over and over as he trod the increasingly dark clouds leading to those gates, arriving eventually at the moment he had long awaited.
Then he looked up and found his eyes gazing not on Frank Eathorne, but upon Diogenes, the fourth century BCE cynic remembered for his fruitless search for an honest person. There he stood, holding high his mythical lantern, blocking John’s path through the gate.
The Wyoming senator could not hide his surprise. He blurted out, “Oh my God.”
“No, I am not your God,” Diogenes replied dourly, “I’m just a plain and simple peasant continuing a lifelong search for an honest man. I see in your face what Robert Frost said, ‘The afternoon knows what the morning never expected.’”
John was face-to-face with a philosopher who was best known for trolling Alexander the Great, then the most powerful man in the world. When Alexander approached him solicitously, he asked Diogenes what he could offer him. Diogenes said, “You could move. You are taking my sunlight.”
John stood there, looking warily at the strange man. He pretended not to know what the Robert Frost quote had to do with the proceedings underway at the Pearly Gates. He carefully calculated his next words, knowing that his eternal home depended on them. Diogenes’s lantern began to flicker, the flame visibly weakening.
Watching the senator fumble, Diogenes broke the silence, “I realize I am not who you expected to be guarding this sacred gate. Why were you not expecting a truth-seeker? Frank Eathorne and his ilk judged truthfulness during your lifetime, but our standards, as you know, are higher. Frank may have laid down the law when your singular, short-sighted ambition was to enjoy the perks and status of public office. He may have determined whether you won or lost a primary election. Yes, and you decided to put your earthly fate in his hands.”
The philosopher explained, “Those days are over. A higher law determines where you spend your ‘ashes-to-ashes, dust-to-dust’ days. So, let us turn to the ultimate question of whether my lamp now shines on the face of an honest man.”
John wanted the term defined. “What do you mean by honest?” Diogenes quoted Plato: “We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy of life is when men are afraid of the light.”
John replied, “Just cut to the quick. You want me to explain my unflinching support for Donald Trump, right?”
The Greek answered, “We can begin there, or we could talk about what you said about Obamacare, climate change, why you failed to protect children from being caged or your role in Trump’s impeachments. Wherever you’d like to start. I have nothing left but time.”
Barrasso cried, “What about the Democrats who supported Black Lives Matter and Antifa?”
Shaking his head, Diogenes said, “Up here, ‘what-about-ism’ doesn’t work. Nor do we indulge false equivalency. Both strategies are considered an admission to one’s dishonesty.”
John quietly mumbled something about doing what was expected of him, to which his inquisitor replied, “Yeah, we’ve turned away a lot of folks who attempted the same justification.”
As Diogenes’s lamp flickered and went out, St. Peter handed the senator a mirror.
“Try using this before you try again to enter these gates,” St. Peter said.
As John turned and walked away, he heard a voice he recognized. “What good is it for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul?”