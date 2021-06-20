“The U.S. Senate is the only legislative body in the world which cannot act when a majority is ready for action. A little group of willful men (sic), representing no opinion but their own, have rendered the great government of the United States helpless and contemptible.”
That could be Joe Biden lecturing Joe Manchin in 2021. But, it’s President Woodrow Wilson chastising senators in 1917, when unlimited debate prevented Congress from passing bills critical to supporting America’s allies in World War I.
The Senate had no rules preventing unending debate. In response to Wilson’s harsh criticism, they adopted one. A two-thirds vote, not of all elected members, but of those “present and voting” imposed a limit on further debate. Southerners, hell bent to stop integration, later succeeded in amending the rule to make it much harder to stop a filibuster. The new rule required a two-thirds vote of all elected senators.
The filibuster became the weapon of choice for Southern Democrats seeking to stop civil rights legislation. Today, it’s Southern Republicans joined by Western colleagues using the filibuster to stop voting-rights legislation.
It isn’t the first time a Wyoming senator played a role in protecting the filibuster roadblock to civil rights. Gale McGee’s experience could teach Joe Manchin a thing or two about how much he will eventually regret having sided with the anti-civil rights crowd.
McGee was first elected to the Senate in 1958. Like John Barrasso, Cynthia Lummis and Manchin, there were few people of color among his constituents. Civil rights was not an issue in the Senate race that sent McGee to Washington. However, as soon as he arrived in the Capitol, the Wyoming freshman found himself between that rock and another hard place.
Sen. Hubert Humphrey and former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt were determined to end the filibuster so that civil rights laws could be enacted. The powerful Senate majority leader from Texas was just as determined to stop their crusade. Lyndon Johnson, who led the Southern bloc in the fight, had campaigned for McGee. LBJ’s promise to appoint McGee the first-ever freshman senator on the powerful Appropriations Committee played a decisive role in McGee’s narrow 1,913-vote victory.
Mrs. Roosevelt had, likewise, contributed significantly to McGee’s campaign. Her endorsement and that of Sen. Humphrey rallied liberals across the nation to provide him with financial support. Now, in his first vote as a senator, McGee was forced to choose between disappointing the Senate majority leader and his liberal friends.
Pro-civil rights senators found an opening. While two-thirds of senators present and voting were required to stop a filibuster, a simple majority could amend Senate rules. Humphrey and the others believed they could muster that majority, especially with a crop of new, young liberals like McGee of Wyoming.
Ever the tactician, LBJ devised a compromise. The liberals would get a new filibuster rule, once again applying the two-thirds rule only to those actually present and voting. In exchange, LBJ’s plan would impose a two-thirds requirement on amendments to senate rules.
Just as Wyoming’s senators today have the back of Southerners wanting to stop voting-rights legislation, so then did Wyoming’s two senators. Both McGee and Joseph C. O’Mahoney voted with the segregationists to adopt Johnson’s “compromise.”
When pressed by supporters for an explanation, McGee sounded much the same as Joe Manchin 62 years later. “I felt it was morally wrong,” McGee said, “to change longstanding rules merely to get at integration.”
This is where Joe Manchin could learn from Gale McGee’s mistake. McGee long regretted his alignment with Southern segregationists. Like McGee in 1959, Sen. Manchin is on the wrong side of morality in 2021.
McGee learned from his mistake, becoming a civil rights champion, leading the struggle to stop a Southern-led filibuster against the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Manchin will realize, as McGee did, regret is a harsh teacher.
(Suggestion: Clip and send to Joe Manchin, 900 Pennsylvania Ave., Suite 629, Charleston, WV 25302)