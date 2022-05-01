In this space last week, I predicted that when our 2022 “Notice of Assessment” arrived, it would announce an increase in property taxes “a rate double the 8.5% national inflation rate.” I was wrong.
The increase was almost two and a half times the rate of inflation. That’s the 8.5% inflation rate that has everyone angry with Joe Biden. My property tax jumped 20.4%. So much for the talk we hear from conservative lawmakers about “no new taxes.”
That comes on top of similar increases in recent years. The multiplying effect is onerous. The Albany County assessor explained the problem to me. Fewer houses on the market consistently selling at prices in excess of appraised values.
When the county assessor calculates our tax rate, she or he must use those actual sales to determine what we will pay. Therefore, keep this in mind. The anecdotes we hear about how fast a friend’s home sold and how they received what they asked within hours of listing are a prelude to a coming property tax hike.
When I called the assessor in 2021, he also said the legislature was aware of the burden this was placing on low income and older property owners, and they were studying plans to fix the problem. That sound you hear is Nero fiddling while Rome burns.
While the 2022 session funded a limited property tax refund program, the subject continues to be on the “we will study that” legislative to-do list. In fact, the Joint Revenue Committee lists “Property Tax Issues” as its “Priority #1.” They say, “The committee will review issues related to property taxes, including consideration of property tax relief programs, the State Board of Equalization, property taxes on second homes and property tax administration in general. This topic will also include a review of governmental property tax exemptions and how those are applied.”
So, their first interim committee meeting was last Wednesday in Lander. Let’s look at the agenda. They talked about state land administration, heard from the Gaming Commission and listened to the Department of Revenue presentation on governmental tax exemptions.
On Thursday, they studied the “critical” issue of putting a “Tax Cap on Premium Cigars.” After that, they looked at limited liability companies and private trusts. The remainder of the morning, if they were on schedule, was spent hearing from the state treasurer, the secretary of state and the Division of Banking.
There you have it. What their website describes as “Priority #1” was nowhere to be seen during their first interim committee meeting. But, if you smoke those premium cigars, be assured they are looking after your interests.
The committee has scheduled two more meetings before the end of the year. When you look at the Legislative Service Office website and click on “Revenue Committee,” you’ll see a rogue’s gallery of the photos of smiling “no new taxes” lawmakers. These legislators need to hear from you as often, as they are apparently hearing from the cigar smokers.
More importantly perhaps than their interim committee meetings is the intervening political campaign. Every single one of the House members of this committee and about half of its Senate members will be on the ballot in November. Some of them might even have an opponent.
Some of you should consider becoming their opponent. If you are a senior citizen on a fixed income or a low-wage working stiff, your campaign platform could be your 2022 tax assessment. Take note during your stump speech whether your opponent voted to cut coal company taxes while doing nothing for homeowners.
By the way, every Republican on both the Senate and House Revenue Committee voted for tax break for coal companies. That bill passed the House with 40 votes and the Senate with 25.
Legislators on the Revenue Committee and incumbents seeking re-election will need to hear from their constituents as they are hearing from premium cigar sellers and coal mining lobbyists. If not, we’ll be trying to figure out how to add another 20% higher property tax to our budgets next year.