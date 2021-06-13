Conspiracy theories about Jesus were ubiquitous from the beginning when Herod assembled chief priests and scribes to ask about this child who was yet unborn. Using scripture as the basis, a common trait of conspiracy theorists, they told the king this is “the Messiah.” Herod is so frightened by their theory that he attempted to kill all the newborn of Israel to make sure this Messiah did not live.
When Jesus asks his disciples, “Who do they say I am,” he learns conspiracy theories abound throughout Palestine. Some said he was the resurrected John the Baptist, maybe a reincarnation of one of Israel’s troublemaking prophets. There had to be a conspiracy behind this man who openly defies Sabbath law, calling himself “Lord of the Sabbath.”
They witness him cure a demoniac and spread another conspiracy theory. This must be, they said, the work of Beelzebul. Jesus responds with a warning. “Every kingdom divided against itself is laid to waste.” Jesus warns, “a house divided against itself will not stand.”
Jesus confronts them. “How can you speak good things, when you are evil? Out of an abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks. I tell you, on the day of judgment, you will have to give an account for every careless word you utter; for by your words you will be justified, and by your words you will be condemned.”
We live in a house divided. Falsehoods are weaponized. Hate crimes are committed because of the lies. It’s not politicians alone doing the worst damage. There are elements of Christianity leading the effort to divide not only our country, but the church through the acceptance and spread of lies and conspiracy theories.
God is not happy about it. Unaccustomed as we are connecting God’s name with the word “hate,” there it is in the Bible. Proverbs 16. “There are 6 things the Lord hates, 7 are detestable to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, a false witness who pours out lies and a person who stirs up conflict in the community.”
Scripture is clear. Yet, a recent poll by Christian researchers at Lifeway Research found nearly half of Protestant pastors hear congregants repeating conspiracy theories about national events.
Today, more Americans believe the core conspiracy theory advocated by QAnon than belong to mainline Christian churches. More American believe the QAnon claim that “government, media and financial worlds in the U.S. are controlled by a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global child sex trafficking operation” than the total numbers of Americans who identify as Mormons, Jews, Muslims, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Atheists and Agnostics combined.
Only evangelical Christians outnumber QAnon believers, but here’s the kicker. One of four, 25%, of evangelical Christians believe QAnon’s radically absurd claims.
Among the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, QAnon supporters and white supremacists carried crosses through the U.S. Capitol. They prayed publicly for God to lead their insurrection. Signs and flags declaring JESUS SAVES could be seen alongside Confederate flags. And all of this nuttiness is spilling over into the pews and pulpits of America’s church.
What are Christians to do? Three things: Know the truth. Tell the truth. Live the truth.
Henry Louis Gates said, “Conspiracy theories are an irresistible labor-saving device in the face of complexity.” We have to work to find the truth. We have a responsibility to be well informed, to know the truth about matters being hotly debated in the church, in your families and among your friends.
Turn away from media sources known to lie and distort. According to an NPR poll, among those respondents who say they most trust far-right news organizations, 40% agree with QAnon’s conspiracy theories. That is no coincidence.
Jesus said, “On the day of judgment, we will have to give an account for every careless word we utter; for by our words we will be justified, and by our words we will be condemned.”