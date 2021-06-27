The Critical Race Theory debate rages. The prophet Isaiah is heard. “Come let us reason together.” Dr. Frederick Douglas Dixon, head of the University of Wyoming’s Black Studies Program invites us to “come reason together” to learn the truth about CRT.
It’s difficult to reason together when right-wing media hucksters, preachers and political demagogues engage in “cancel culture,” denying historic truths.
Conservatives, frothing at the mouth about something they don’t understand, dictate to academics what they can and cannot teach. Politicians calling themselves protectors of “small government” procreate a government big enough to prohibit children from engaging in critical thinking about slavery and racism.
White privilege is decrying racial truths you haven’t studied and don’t understand. It’s politicians calling “Critical Race Theory” Marxism. They warn the purity of your white children is at stake. They threaten educators with laws that require teachers to cover their eyes, ears and mouths, lest anyone suggests they teach the truth about racism in America.
The truth was told by a writer the radicals determined to hate. Robin Diangelo, a white scholar, wrote “White Fragility,” words they want to censor.
Diangelo says, “Freedom and equality, regardless of religion or class status, were radical new ideas when the U.S. was formed.” Think how the teaching of those concepts offended King George and other European monarchs.
Diangelo adds, “At the same time, the U.S. economy was based on the abduction and enslavement of African people, the displacement and genocide of Indigenous people and the annexation of Mexican lands.”
She then invokes the name of another scholar the right insists you despise. They figure his name alone will frighten most of you – Ibram Kendi. Kendi is targeted because he builds on Diangelo’s scholarship, adding the truth that “if we truly believe that all humans are equal, then the disparity in condition can only be the result of systemic discrimination.”
Before you decide to join the radical right crusade, take a couple of hours of your time to attend a University of Wyoming virtual event focused on anti-racist education and the national debate around teaching Critical Race Theory in American schools.
You’ll hear the views you are not hearing from right-wing media and political sources. Among speakers will be nationally known scholars from Columbia University, the University of Chicago, San Francisco State University and others.
We should be alarmed when politicians interfere with academic freedom inherent in meaningful education. Historic truth can be hard to hear. Why? Because it’s so seldom been taught. As a “baby boomer,” I can testify we weren’t taught the gruesome horrors of slavery or why Reconstruction failed. We were not taught about the Black Codes and Jim Crow.
The way it was told to us, Lincoln freed the slaves. A century later, for no apparent reason, Martin Luther King was unhappy about something, and they assassinated him. Better this man should die than America should be integrated. Now, white supremacists say, it’s better that ideas should die than have Americans confront truth.
CRT teaches racism isn’t about individual prejudice, but about systems weaponizing prejudice. For example, you may not want a Black family moving in next door. That’s prejudice.
Systemic racism is when Realtors conspire not to show homes to people of color, lenders won’t finance them, insurance companies redline certain neighborhoods, and Black eviction rates double that of whites.
Robin Diangelo calls “white fragility” a form of bullying. Some white people make the discussion confrontational, not informative, expecting people of color and their allies will back off. Fanatical conservatives are saying, “You think you are going to teach the truth to our kids? Not while we still have the power and the privilege to stop it.”
If what you’ve heard about Critical Race Theory troubles you, learn what those on the other side of the debate are saying. Size it up against what you’ve been told. Send an email to Dr. Frederick Douglas Dixon (fdixon@uwyo.edu) and ask him to include your name among those attending the July 2 virtual seminar.