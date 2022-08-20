The so-called human condition consists of a range of the characteristics we all share. Life. Birth. Death. Living. Learning. Loving.
Philosophers busy themselves contemplating the human condition. It’s studied in anthropology, history, literature, art, music, theater, psychology and religion. Yet in the volumes they’ve written, there is nothing about the loss of our car keys, a phenomenon fundamental to the human condition.
I stumbled on this critical issue when my wife recently lost our car keys. She drove home from the store, obviously using the car keys. But after she arrived, they disappeared. The search was on. We looked in every nook and cranny. Moved furniture, looked under and inside the refrigerator, interrogated the cats. Nothing.
I went to my Facebook friends for help. I asked them to offer suggestions from their own life experience. What, I asked, was the weirdest place you ever found your lost keys? Wow. In a matter of a couple of days, I heard 157 different stories.
What I learned is that losing your car keys is not just part of the human condition. It is the human condition.
Categorically, most car keys deemed to be lost are lingering in the refrigerator. The very first suggestion was to look there. We did. No keys. Check the ice cube tray, they said. The veggie bins. The freezer.
Clothes hamper? Closet? Garbage? Yuck. We combed through it. Cat’s toy box? Cat’s litter box? One person found hers there.
A lot of folks eventually found their keys in the door where they left them after unlocking it. Many were eventually found in the trunk of the car, and a few were still in the ignition. Lots were found in hidden compartments of purses or in the pockets of a jacket not worn since the keys were lost.
It took one fellow 10 years to find his. Seems they fell into a 20-gallon pot he was planting. A decade later, poof, there they were at the bottom of the planter. Lynn found his in his truck. The door was locked with his keys inside.
A lot of car keys were made up in the bed or left in not-often worn pants. The bottom of couches, under the cushions is a popular place to lose keys. One fellow lost his motorcycle keys on the roof where he inadvertently left them while putting on a new roof.
Kitchen drawers. Washing machines. Mailboxes. Under a newspaper. Becky found hers in the dog food dish. Clarence’s keys were waiting in the freezer with the frozen salmon.
My old musician friend Rick Spencer eventually located his among a dozen picks inside his acoustic guitar. Hey Rick, there are a lot of good, old country songs about lost love and truck driving. You need to write one about lost car keys. Would be a big hit.
One woman told me her keys were lost for a long time after she “flung my keys at my ex. He threw them in the snow. No keys for months.”
Dee suggested I ask the dog, but I only have four cats, and they were napping. A couple of folks blamed their toddlers. There were instances where visiting friends picked up the wrong set of keys as they departed.
Some said they “are still looking” and will let me know what strange place in which they will hopefully eventually be found.
There was advice on praying, and my friend Sally said, “I know this sounds weird, but often works for me. Walk backwards to increase recall. Seems to stimulate going back in time to help recall.” Bingo!
And so, a week after they went missing, Pat remembered she bought a new pillow the day the keys disappeared. There they were, at the bottom of the plastic bag encasing the new pillow.
Social scientists need to know more about the time and energy, heartburn and heartache we spend hunting lost keys instead of working for world peace. This is the most overlooked issue of our time.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.
