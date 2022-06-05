Reading Sen. Cynthia Lummis assure us she was not only praying for the families in Uvalde, but “praying fervently,” I saw a vision of the prophet Isaiah, waving his bony finger in the air, shouting, “When you appear before me, who asked this from your hand? Trample my courts no more. When you stretch out your hands, I will hide my eyes from you; even though you make many prayers, I will not listen; your hands are full of blood.” (Isaiah 1)
She sends out news releases to make sure we know her hands are folded in prayer. The publicity is expected to create an image. Voters are supposed to imagine her on her knees, engaged in a “fervent” supplication to God. An image of faithfulness. A metaphor for piety. A message intended for those who believe prayer substitutes for action.
Isaiah knows disingenuousness when he sees it. Isaiah sees through false images. He will have none of it. And he speaks for God.
If you listen carefully, you will hear the prophet taunt the “thoughts and prayers” caucus. “For your hands are stained with blood, your fingers with guilt. Your lips have spoken falsely, and your tongue mutters wicked things.” (Isaiah 59)
Those who rush to make known to voters that they pray while refusing to do anything meaningful about that which generated the prayer are taking the Lord’s name in vain in violation of the Ten Commandments.
Isaiah was fervently sending out warnings to a nation that was on the verge of collapse because of its indifference to the plight of the vulnerable. God watched powerful people look after themselves while exploiting and ignoring the needs of others. And then he heard the exploiters claim they pray.
When God had heard too many empty prayers, he turned Isaiah loose. Isaiah’s judgment on the wicked indifference of Jerusalem’s elite can be heard today as a judgment against a nation that watches children being slaughtered, but clings to its Bibles and guns while the blood flows.
Isaiah is telling us that we cannot have it both ways. A nation this deeply in trouble cannot cling to both. A preacher friend once said, “Tell me what you are unwilling to give up, and I will tell you who is your god.”
If you can watch those children die, and their mamas and papas cry and cling to a belief there is nothing we should do about gun violence, your God cannot be found in the Word of God, but in a perverted understanding of the Second Amendment.
By the time Isaiah spoke, the fate of Israel had been insured. A long history of indifference and wickedness preceded his words. And so it is for the United States.
The unwillingness to take even minimal steps toward gun safety is not the problem. It is but a symptom of the problem. The failure to protect vulnerable children is deeply rooted in our political and economic systems. It is inherent in the wealth disparity that continues to grow and isolate the rich from the problems of the poor and middle class.
The refusal to protect children from gun violence does not stand alone. It’s part of the nation’s failure to protect children and families from the ravages of racism and poverty, unsafe and inadequate housing, food insecurity and the absence of affordable child care.
Fervent prayer notwithstanding, it’s no coincidence that the nation with an exorbitantly disproportionate share of mass shootings is also the only industrialized nation on Earth without universal health care. When the powerful care only for themselves, there is a thread running through all public policies.
It’s no accident that in a country where many kids who go to bed hungry, others go to school fearful for their safety. Even the so-called “right-to-life” crowd, who burns down clinics and murders doctors don’t really put much value on life after birth.
If the United States is to save itself, we will need more of Isaiah and less of Cynthia Lummis.