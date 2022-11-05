Rodger McDaniel FILE

Rodger McDaniel

America suffers from severe mental illness. Although we’re not professionals, we know schizophrenia, kleptomania, PTSD and generational trauma when we see it.

America, you need psychological therapy. Please, lie down on my couch. What brings you here?

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

