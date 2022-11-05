America suffers from severe mental illness. Although we’re not professionals, we know schizophrenia, kleptomania, PTSD and generational trauma when we see it.
America, you need psychological therapy. Please, lie down on my couch. What brings you here?
“I haven’t been myself for centuries. It’s been more than 400 years since I knew who I was. Before moving here, my family was religious. We studied the Bible and were taught right from wrong. Love your neighbor, thou shalt not steal, do unto others as you would have them do unto you. That’s how we were raised.
“We moved here to live where everyone was equal. We were promised life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That changed the moment we set foot on Plymouth Rock.
“Our parents taught us to take things that didn’t belong to us. It started small. First, the corn supplies stored by the Indians to feed their families during winter months. God left it for us, my parents rationalized.
“Then it was the land. For centuries, the Indians lived on this land. They hunted, fished, raised their children, built their cultures. Our parents taught us that the God of the Bible decided we should have the land like God decided long ago that the Israelites could have land of the Canaanites.
“We killed Indians. We killed women they said were witches. So much killing. Too much injustice.
“When I was young, we moved a lot. Always farther west. My parents called it ‘Manifest Destiny,’ or God’s will. Each time, taking someone else’s land. Sometimes our grandfather in Washington made renegeable promises to give Indians other, inadequate land so we could have their rich land. Indians who wouldn’t leave were massacred.
“Some family members moved south, rather than go west with us. Many of them enriched themselves enslaving Africans to do their work. Think about it. We all had free land, and now our southern clan had free labor. That’s how we built America.
“They tortured the slaves. Google ‘cat-dragging.’ They raped enslaved women and sold their children. They said it was OK because the slaves weren’t really human beings, which seemed right because that’s what we believed about Indians.
“Inevitably, our families quarreled. Relatives who killed Indians to steal their land could not abide family members who stole people and used them to get rich.
“Since violence begats violence, the only way they knew how to settle the dispute was by killing one another. There was a great uncivil war pitting fathers against sons, brothers against brothers. Imagine the impact on a nation’s mental health.
“The enslavers lost. The slaves were freed. But enslavers found ways to keep them in chains. Freedom for them was not like freedom for us. They were lynched, beaten, imprisoned.
“African-Americans fled north. We hated the prospect of Black neighbors and invented ways to keep them in their place. America’s children fought for the civil rights of people of color, while their parents killed Black leaders and institutionalized racism, preventing Black people from voting, owning homes, getting an education or earning a living.
“For decades, these were family secrets. As those secrets were revealed, we passed laws to prevent teaching truth. Books revealing the secrets were banned.
“We didn’t realize we’d been as traumatized as much as our victims. Now, we are turning the guns on ourselves because the Second Amendment says we can. What I regret most is how we failed to care for the children. For so long, so many went hungry, growing up in unsafe, inadequate housing with few opportunities. It’s who we are.
“What do you think, Doc?”
America, you’ve witnessed and perpetrated too much violence and injustice. You’ve created a false narrative to protect yourself, refusing to confront hard truths. Once one starts lying about their past, they can’t stop lying about their present or their future.
There’s no easy fix for your mental illness. The only cure is a dose of honesty. These days, it’s increasingly hard to get that prescription filled.