Ask yourself a question. With nearly 4,000 years of Judaism, more than 2,000 years of Christ’s teachings and 1,400 years of Islam, what do we have to show for it?
Russia terrorizing and torturing civilians in Ukraine. Mass shootings in the United States, where antisemitism and renewed forms of racism accompany increased violence against the LGBTQ community.
Rampant political corruption. Millions forced from their homes by political and environmental violence, fleeing for safety, treated like criminals. Children starving in Africa and going to bed hungry in the richest nations on Earth. Suicides and drug overdoses motivated by hopelessness.
“OK,” we hear Jesus say, “Sheep over there. Goats over here. Let Judgment Day begin.”
The human condition changed little since scriptures of Abrahamic religions were written. There are unwelcome similarities between the slavery of ancient Egypt and the oppression of Caesar’s Rome and on to the systemic racism defining our times. It’s why, upon learning she’d birth Jesus, Mary’s first reaction was to announce her son would be the one to liberate the oppressed.
“My soul magnifies the Lord,” Mary cried out. “My spirit rejoices in God my Savior, for he has looked with favor on the lowliness of his servant. Surely, from now on all generations will call me blessed; for the Mighty One has done great things for me, and holy is his name.
“His mercy is for those who fear him from generation to generation. He has shown strength with his arm; he has scattered the proud in the thoughts of their hearts. He has brought down the powerful from their thrones and lifted up the lowly; he has filled the hungry with good things and sent the rich away empty.”
As we celebrate the birth of Mary’s boy, the proud have yet to be scattered in the thoughts of their hearts. The powerful still rule from their thrones, whether in the halls of Congress and corporate board rooms or in their minds.
The lowly have not been lifted up. Poverty has, instead, been institutionalized, even in the wealthiest of nations. Most egregious, neither have the hungry been filled, nor the rich sent away empty.
Then there are the words of that old, pre-Civil War spiritual. “Oh Mary, don’t weep (Don’t weep). Tell Martha not to moan. Don’t moan, don’t moan. If I could I surely would. I’d stand right up on the rock, yes I would. I’d stand right where Moses stood. Yes I would.”
Oh Mary don’t you weep. You gave it your best. But even Jesus wept. Over Jerusalem, a metaphor for the world. The Gospel of Luke bears witness. “Now when Jesus approached and saw the city, he wept over it, saying, ‘If you had only known on this day, even you, the things that make for peace! But now they are hidden from your eyes.’”
What about the proclamation of the angels? “Glory to God in the highest,” they sang that night, “and on Earth peace, goodwill toward men!” Promises made sincerely at the moment, but fleeting throughout history.
Too many of us are waiting for Jesus to come back, rather than doing what is necessary to give his and Mary’s words a comeback. A recent Pew poll of Christians concluded three out of four Christians believe he will come back in their own lifetime.
That’s not far different from the numbers of Americans who believe the poor “have it easy” because “they get stuff without earning it.” But there they are on Sunday morning, standing in the pews praying, “thy will be done, on Earth as it is in Heaven.”
We hear Jesus weeping over our nation as he repeats himself. “If you had only known on this day, even you, the things that make for peace!”
As you celebrate the birth of the Prince of Peace, even if awaiting the Second Coming, may we all recommit ourselves to those things we know bring peace, all of which Mary believed would accompany her child onto this Earth.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.