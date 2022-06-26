The governor’s working group on gas prices is woefully insufficient in the face of the magnitude of the current economic tsunami. It’s time to call a special session of the Legislature to pass meaningful relief to those suffering from high gas prices, burdensome property tax hikes and other impacts of the worst inflation in decades.
It’s also time for the congressional delegation to move beyond partisan shots at Biden and actually do something.
It’s easy to throw partisan stones to explain why gas prices are so high, that shopping for groceries is so painful and why everything we buy costs more by the day. During 2022 election campaigns, we shouldn’t hear candidates cast blame for the crushing inflation unless they offer solutions.
The problem worsens by the day. Solutions can’t wait until next year, when a regular session meets. The Legislature called a special session that pretended to do something about vaccine mandates. Surely, they can convene a special session to address a real problem and ease the financial crisis for low- and middle-income families.
“People issues” aren’t their strong suit. So, if they don’t have any ideas about what to do, let me prime the pump. Here are several.
First, legislators must do something about property taxes before the tax bill comes due at the end of the year. Each of the last few years have seen huge increases in property taxes, which are especially destructive in times of such high inflation.
Some states have allowed elderly homeowners to defer their tax until death, when their estate is responsible for paying the back taxes. Others have income, age or disability property tax exemptions. Tennessee permits counties to “freeze” property taxes for homeowners who are 65 or older.
Obviously, providing relief from extraordinary gas prices would be welcome. Maryland, Georgia and Connecticut have passed legislation suspending gas taxes on a temporary basis, while other states have a gas tax holiday under consideration.
Admittedly, temporarily removing the state’s 23 cents-per-gallon gas tax would not lower the price of filling your tank much. Congress could also ease pain at the pump by temporarily halting federal gas taxes. In combination with other proposals, gas tax holidays are more than a symbolic message that the lawmakers care about what their constituents are experiencing.
Most helpful would be at least a temporary reinstatement of the cost-of-living adjustments for state retirees. It was repealed a dozen years ago, when inflation was negligible. The buying power of state pensions has significantly declined year after year, and this year’s decline poses severe hardship.
John Barrasso and Cynthis Lummis are good at criticizing Biden, but not so good at doing anything to solve the problem. Yet, they hold in their hands the power to take the most beneficial actions. They are blocking the legislation that would extend the child tax credit. If they would break with their caucus and vote for Wyoming families, hundreds would receive immediate relief.
The child tax credit provided up to $300 per child each month. It was a “financial lifeline” for low-income working parents during the pandemic and slashed childhood poverty significantly, and is now necessary to help low-income working families survive the current economic catastrophe. The measure expired at the end of 2021. Without the support of Lummis and Barrasso, the credit is stalled indefinitely.
The Social Security cost-of-living increase was wiped out by Medicare fees hikes and paled in comparison to the real cost of living. To make matters more financially threatening, the stock market’s crash wiped out more than $3 trillion in retirement savings this year.
Our congressional delegation should be expected to support pending legislation that would boost Social Security checks by $200 a month. This increase is less than half of the $450 per month an average household pays for the same goods as last year in the face of 40-year-high inflation. (https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/community-family/the-average-u-s-household-is-now-paying-450-more-per-month-in-unexpected-expenses-due-to-inflation)
Thoughtful politicians must stop throwing rocks at one another and use the stones to build a bridge across the current crisis.