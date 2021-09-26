When things spiraled out of control in ancient Israel, the people demanded a change in how they were governed. The Bible says “everyone did what was right in their own eyes.” What is a nation to do when everyone does what is right in their own eyes and most no longer believe they have a responsibility to one another?
Israel’s answer? A king. An all-powerful despot to rule over people who admitted they were unable to rule over themselves.
It’s the default choice when free people refuse to deal with the problems they created. It’s the path Americans are on today.
After almost 250 years, our Republic has shown itself unable to deal with people like Donald Trump, who does only what’s right in his own eyes. Lots of people admire that. The more dishes he breaks, the more they want to see the bull amber through the china shop.
Trump wrecked the Electoral College, turning it into a playground for authoritarian mischief. Trump lied about voter fraud without a scintilla of evidence. Yet 70% of his cult and a third of all Americans believe the election was stolen.
The foundation of our Republic was a system of checks and balances. It’s been relegated to the dustbin of history, for all practical purposes, because he does what is right in his own eyes. Trump and his crime family lied to Congress, ignored subpoenas, destroyed evidence and fired Inspectors General who were investigating corruption in his administration. For God’s sake, the man was barred from operating a New York charity because of misuse of funds.
Despite staggering numbers of COVID cases in Wyoming, two-thirds of our neighbors refuse the vaccination. While refusing to wear masks, they march into school board meetings and educators’s offices, spewing threats when schools seek to keep their own children and ours safe.
I write this on a day when 1,535 new COVID cases were diagnosed in Wyoming. Yet the governor won’t take precautions to protect citizens. Instead, he plans to spend tax dollars in a “through-the-looking-glass” pursuit to block the president from doing so. The governor does what is right, not in his eyes, but in the eyes of the radicals he needs to get nominated for another term.
Legislators can’t figure out how to fund schools or assure the state has sufficient revenue to meet the needs of our citizens. However, they are anxious to pass unconstitutional laws limiting the rights of the federal government. Wasted time. Wasted money. Yet, it is what’s right in their own eyes.
Maybe a king is the answer to our problems. The Israelites thought so. Like Americans, they were unable to govern their own emotions and greed. So, how do you get the job? You have to be anointed. By God, not blindly partisan voters. Samuel smears oil on the selectee’s head. A king is born.
Saul got the job first, for superficial reasons. Scripture says, he was {span class=”s3”}“a handsome young man. There was not a man among the people of Israel more handsome than he; he stood head and shoulders above everyone else.” Tall and handsome. That’s all it took. The anointing oil flowed over Saul’s head.
Saul lasted two years. At least he didn’t have a four-year term. On to the shepherd who had slain Goliath. God’s eye fell upon young David. “Now he was ruddy, had beautiful eyes and was handsome,” the Bible reports. The Lord said, “That’s my man. Rise and anoint him; this is the one.”
David couldn’t keep his hands off other men’s wives. Then there was that whole Uriah scandal. Bad optics, as they say.
Biblical writers blame God. God’s choice, they say. They’re being too modest. Like Trump, Saul and David were human mistakes. God would have insisted on honest, decent and ethical kings or presidents.
In Wyoming, they don’t have to be tall, ruddy and handsome. They don’t even have to govern. They only need that “R” behind their name. That’s what’s right in their own eyes.