If someone asks the definition of “white supremacy,” take a snapshot of the Wyoming Senate debating Senate File 103, dictating what teachers can teach about American history and the Constitution.
White, older, predominately male. One Black face – Sen. Lynn Hutchings, a sponsor of the bill. In his book “Burying White Privilege,” Miguel de la Torre admits, “Some Judas can always be found to do the dirty work of those wanting to protect white power. Racism has less to do with skin pigmentation and more to do with a philosophical alliance with a power structure that privileges a small percentage of individuals.”
Not one supporter of SF 103 had heard of “critical race theory” until uninformed criticism came from the mouth of Donald Trump. Like twitching thoroughbreds at Churchill Downs’ starting gate, they heard that bell and were off and running.
SF 103 is Trump’s creation. When lies about the 1619 Project stirred sustained applause at his Mussolini-esque rallies, he created “the 1776 Commission.”
Without input from legitimate American history scholars, they invented a “patriotic education” framework, directing teachers to feed students the pablum of American exceptionalism. Falling in line, Wyoming lawmakers want to limit our children’s education to a version of U.S. history that sustained inequality and white supremacy since 1776.
Their bill requires students from kindergarten through college be taught a white-crafted version of the Constitution and American history in ways not “contrary to the unity of the nation and the well-being of the state of Wyoming and its residents.”
If you’re a teacher, the bill is frighteningly ambiguous. Coupled with the new state school superintendent’s belief that parents should dictate what schools teach without public and professional input, the bill creates a landmine for educators and a playground for the radicals who ambush school board meetings.
Wyoming legislators want students to study those lofty words proclaiming, “these truths [are] self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” But they don’t want students to learn how those words were systematically rendered meaningless for people of color.
What happens when high school teachers or college professors explain how Southern colonies vetoed Thomas Jefferson’s proposal that the Declaration of Independence condemn slavery in England? A lesson plan discussing that truth, or its tragic trajectory, would subject the teacher to the wrath of conservatives.
May educators tell how the Constitution protected and enshrined slavery? Start with how the “Founding Fathers” enhanced slave-state political power. The “three-fifths” clause. How they agreed that enslaved Black bodies, though prohibited from voting, should, nonetheless, be counted as three-fifths of a human being when apportioning members of the U.S. House of Representatives.
That was an intentional choice to divide the nation, North from South, black from white, slave from free. As divisive as excluding women from the nation’s political life. Can any of that be taught if SF 103 passes?
Can students learn that the Constitution guaranteed that slaves fleeing a plantation for sanctuary in a non-slave state must be “delivered up” to their owner? That monumental decision mapped a direct path to the Civil War, which reminds me: Under SF 103, can history professors or teachers tell students slavery was the cause of the War Between the States?
The proposal makes it illegal to teach “in ways contrary to the unity of the nation and the well-being of the state of Wyoming.” Are students barred from knowing how an unfortunate 13th Amendment loophole rendered Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation moot and destroyed communities of color to this very day?
It provides, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States.” Can classrooms engage a dialogue about how those words re-enslaved freed peoples and led to the U.S. becoming the mass-incarceration capital of the world it is today?
So many inconvenient truths to hide. So much white supremacy to protect. Among Wyoming legislators, that leaves a question: Is any truth self-evident?