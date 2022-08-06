Thirteen years have passed since Obamacare gave Wyoming the authority to expand Medicaid to provide health insurance to thousands who work full time without health care.
Every year, advocates organize, identify allies, enlist businesses, academics, clergy, medical and legal professionals, labor and civic organizations and other citizens. The result is always the same.
This is on the voters. Voters know the candidates they vote for oppose expansion of Medicaid. They vote for them because of or in spite of their position on Medicaid expansion. No reason to support expansion makes a dent in their brains or their hearts, no matter how rational, well researched or verifiable.
It’s not about facts, public policy, morality or religious beliefs. It’s simply a failure of compassion. Why?
Can you handle the truth about your beloved state? Most Wyoming people don’t give a damn whether their neighbor’s health care needs are met. It is not on the list of issues that matter. Whether another gets sick and dies early is not a concern for most Wyoming people.
At their dinner tables or happy hours, they don’t talk about it. Honestly, it’s not what they talk about in most of their churches. They don’t care about the suffering. There are other things that matter more.
They care deeply about whether the Cowboys football team has a winning season. They become apoplectic about protecting the right of the Uvalde, Texas, shooter to own a gun. But the silence is deafening when neighbors die painful, unnecessary deaths from cancer because they can’t afford early diagnosis or treatment.
They get excited about eradicating grizzly bears or wolves, and are more animated by the false belief that schools might be teaching critical race theory, while knowing nothing about what that means.
They work themselves into a frenzy over whether school libraries shelve books they consider “pornographic.” The fever generated by the “Big Lie” burns deeply. But, they don’t have room in their prayers, much less their political agenda, for neighbors who are ill and unable to afford medical care. That’s why they vote the way they do.
If a majority of your friends, co-workers, family members or those who share the pews with you on Sunday morning actually believed what Christ taught in Matthew 25, Medicaid would have been expanded years ago.
It wasn’t, because they don’t. It’s pretty disgusting, but then, the truth usually is.
Look at the platform of the party that elects more than 90% of the Legislature. Do you see any concern for the sick and the dying? They reflect the absence of concern among the voters, those you call friends, colleagues and fellow worshipers.
When Jesus said, “Love your neighbor as yourself,” someone asked, “Oh yeah, who is my neighbor?” Most Wyoming people put their neighbors into two groups: Producers and takers.
If you need help, you must be a taker. If you pocket agriculture subsidies or unearned tax breaks, you are a producer.
In their selfish world, life is a game of Monopoly. Everyone starts with identical resources – $200 and a roll the dice. Everyone has the same opportunities if they make good choices. “Should I buy all the railroads or wait for the chance to purchase Park Place?”
Most Wyoming people reject the teachings of Jesus that life is like a game of musical chairs. There are enough chairs. That is the basis of the game and how America’s economy is rigged.
The music begins at birth. The circumstance of your birth and the vagaries of one’s life determine the tune and how long it continues. For too many, the music eventually stops and, by design, there are never enough chairs for all the players.
Jesus rejected the idea that “producers” should thrive over those the culture defines as “takers.” He thought the world consisted of the greedy, the compassionate, and those he called “the least of these.” The least of these have the least of concern among most Wyoming people.
Despite what Jesus taught, Wyoming is willing to live with that.