Wyoming’s Legislature has more self-proclaimed Christians per square foot than any place on the planet, but they exhibit little interest in Matthew 25.
If you’re old enough to have voted for conservatives like Stan Hathaway, Thyra Thomson, Al Simpson, John Ostlund, Roy Peck or Tom Stroock, among other genuine public servants, you know that, once upon a time, Wyoming Republicans were rational, thoughtful, capable and compassionate.
We live an alternate political reality. Wyoming is a one-party state, a party as extreme as it is inept. People who care should be less interested in partisan political labels than in Jesus’s Matthew 25 values. People believing government plays a role in meeting the needs of “the least of these” should recruit people of good faith to run for office as Republicans.
Wyoming is unique. During the weeks Trump slandered election officials, telling big lies, claiming the election was actually stolen, Republican voter registration in many states declined. In Wyoming, it increased by 10%, outpacing Democrats by a factor of four.
These aren’t your grandfather’s Republicans. These are a different breed, a cauldron of libertarians, conspiracy theorists with affection for QAnon, white supremacists and loyal-to-the-end Trumpists. “Some, I’m sure, are good people.” But, they produce ill-informed, ideological candidates, many lacking the intellectual capacity to lead Wyoming in a time of crisis. Republicans are a far-right extremist party of Hannity, hate and hoodwinking. Their unhinged Wyoming chairman participated in the rally that incited the Jan. 6 insurrection. He spoke on felon Steve Bannon’s podcast, offering untutored thoughts about Wyoming seceding from the union.
They cheer Putin. Denigrate Biden. Recruit a child sex offender to come to Wyoming to campaign against Liz Cheney. They celebrated defeating legislation giving health care to 25,000 working people. One GOP legislator says slavery wasn’t all bad. Another sports tattoos proclaiming affiliation with Three Percenters, a far-right, anti-government militia movement.
They support the state killing people in a death chamber, innocent or not, equating a woman’s right to reproductive choices to murder. They claim to know more about COVID-19 than medical scientists. They “censure” anyone speaking truth. One of their leaders says the GOP isn’t and doesn’t want to be a “big-tent” party. (https://cowboystatedaily.com/2021/03/22/marti-halverson-there-is-no-big-tent/)
Ill-qualified candidates are elected because of party affiliation. Party label substitutes for thinking about what candidates will do about our children’s education, health care for uninsured families, quality of life of aging parents, maintaining the social safety net, or whether they have jobs paying livable wages to put safe roofs over their heads and food on their children’s table.
Once elected, they focus on divisive issues, taking extreme positions, uninterested in thinking imaginatively about solving real problems for real people. In times past, the GOP included enough moderates that capable leaders like Gale McGee, Teno Roncalio, Ed Herschler, Dave Freudenthal and others could get elected. Wyoming was better off for it.
Today’s Wyoming Republican Party eschews moderation, disdains compromise, vilifies those who work across the partisan aisle, is intolerant of competing opinions, caring more about party purity than a candidate’s qualifications. The result is readily apparent. Wyoming is in deep trouble. What if we stopped worrying about partisan labels? What if we were more concerned about whether a candidate shares our values for justice, equality and opportunity?
As far-right extremists harden their grip on the GOP, decisions about who will serve in public office are no longer made in the General Election. The Republican primary is where the action is. With few exceptions, candidates winning the GOP nomination can prepare to take office.
The answer to Wyoming’s political dysfunction is unconventional. If you are concerned about the future of Wyoming, recruit thoughtful, qualified candidates to challenge the immoderate incumbents in the Republican primary.
This is not an endorsement of any party, but of rendering partisanship less relevant than good public policy. Primary elections are where Wyoming’s future is decided. People of good faith who care about that future cannot sit on the sidelines while ignorant partisans chart the future. Our duty is to help Republicans nominate better candidates.