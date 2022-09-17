Rodger McDaniel FILE

Rodger McDaniel

“Christians in name only.” That’s what one evangelical preacher calls progressive Christians. He argued that anything not orthodox is heretical. (https://www.christianpost.com/news/is-progressive-christianity-biblical-ministry-leaders-discuss.html)

Jesus’s ministry was consumed debating literalists like him. For them, anything straying from literalism is heretical. So, what is progressive Christianity? Well, it is not heretical, but biblical.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

