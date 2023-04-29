Rodger McDaniel FILE

Rodger McDaniel

I can’t read tea leaves. I do have a crystal ball. And I have a few predictions. But first, this. A few MAGA Republicans don’t trust Gov. Mark Gordon’s attorney general to represent their extremist views before Wyoming courts considering the future of choice. They want to intervene. Interfere is a better word.

Chuck Gray, recently sworn-in secretary of state, is already bored in his new job. Now, he wants to do Gordon’s. After all, once he arrived in the office that oversees elections and found there was nothing fraudulent about Wyoming’s, he’s been twiddling his thumbs.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus