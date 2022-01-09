I recently paid $28 for a book that could be purchased on Amazon for $6.60 in good, used condition, $13 new. It was Ibram X. Kendi’s book, “How to be an Antiracist.”
With Amazon Prime, I could have gotten the book packaged in a box that could hold a dozen or more copies along with all that excess plastic bubble wrap in two days, leaving behind an extraordinary carbon footprint while killing a hundred trees.
Why pay more than what the book sells for online? Because it’s time to be more culturally competent. Buying a book about social justice seemed a good time to swear off buying books from Amazon. I headed downtown to a quaint Laramie bookstore, Second Story Books. Your reward for walking up a flight of stairs is the reminder of the joy of browsing through a small, locally owned, community bookstore.
I left with the book I came for and one I hadn’t anticipated buying. I had never heard of J.M. Coetzee’s novel, “The Death of Jesus,” but I read the blurb on the cover and decided on the spot that I needed the book. The protagonist is a 10-year-old boy who, the cover says, “refuses to do math and will not read any books except Don Quixote.” My kind of kid.
I paid $17 for that book; Amazon sells it for $12.04. How does Amazon do that without exploiting authors and publishers, and threatening the existence of small bookstores?
I spent 45 bucks for books Amazon sells for $18.64 with free shipping. Knowing that the nearly $30 difference helped keep a small, independent bookstore alive, rather than feeding Jeff Bezos’s greed, was worth every extra penny.
In its continuing effort to control the world’s economy, Amazon plans to build a 70,000-square-meter facility on sacred land belonging to South African Indigenous peoples, the Khoi and San.
That little devil on my left shoulder has been wrestling for a long time with the little angel on my right. They hotly debate the ethics of buying from Amazon. The more books I ordered from Amazon and the more I learned about how the company treats its employees and drives small businesses into ruin, the heavier my conscience grew.
There was a straw that broke the camel’s back, the same camel that Matthew’s Gospel reported Jesus saying would have an easier time walking through the eye of a needle than a money grubber will have getting into heaven.
The final straw was the news report that “in a year in which his wealth held roughly steady at $18 billion, Bezos filed a tax return reporting he lost money. The way that lobbyists for the wealthy have manipulated the definition of ‘income,’ means Bezos’s income that year was more than offset by investment losses.
“What’s more, because, according to the tax law his lobbyists helped write, he made so little, he received a $4,000 tax credit for his children.” Read it and weep. https://www.propublica.org/article/the-secret-irs-files-trove-of-never-before-seen-records-reveal-how-the-wealthiest-avoid-income-tax
This tax credit is a significant poverty-fighting tool, helping low and middle-income working families support the needs of their children, designed to make sure parents could feed, clothe, shelter and provide day care for their children. It was meant to assure parents who work full-time could afford to meet their children’s basic needs.
It wasn’t intended that a multi-billionaire, hoarding wealth by plundering small businesses and his own workers, would then plunder taxpayers for a lousy $4,000. The eye of the needle just got a lot smaller.
Bezos’s recent space flight reminded me of the Barry McGuire lyrics. “You may leave here for four days in space, but when you return, it’s the same old place,” a place where congressmen who pander to the plunderers for campaign cash watch silently while capitalism continues to shed its conscience.
It’s up to consumers. Where we spend our money is a spiritual statement as much as an economic transaction. Before hitting that “Order” button, ask yourself whether it’s something you need badly enough to further enrich one of the greediest men on Earth.