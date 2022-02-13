If state Sen. Wendy Schuler’s raison d’etre is to increase the suicide rate among Wyoming teens, the bill she plans to introduce during this year’s Legislature will do the trick.
She calls it the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.” People familiar with the causes of suicide among young people say it is another example of legislative bullying.
The bill would ban transgender youth from participating in high school and college sports and, like the Texas abortion law, create a sort of bounty system for fellow students and others who “blow the whistle” on trans teammates or those the rumor mill dubs as transgender.
The bill is designed to turn kids against kids, parents against parents, and parents and kids against coaches, while providing full employment for all the lawyers UW’s College of Law can produce.
As with most of the unnecessary culture war legislation coming before the Wyoming Legislature these days, this bill did not originate in the Equality State. Sen. Shuler didn’t wake one morning with a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist in her state. It was plagiarized from other states.
The bill provides that if a student receives backlash for reporting a violation, they “shall have a private cause of action for injunctive relief, damages, and any other relief available under law against the school, institution or athletic association or organization.”
The bill would also open the door to legal action on behalf of students who are “deprived of an athletic opportunity” due to a violation of the ban.
It’s not difficult to predict the whirlwind this law would reap. If a student-athlete finds he or she can’t compete with another kid, rumors will start. Parents will fuel them. Investigations will follow. Teams will be divided. Lawyers will get involved. Bullying the targeted student will intensify.
When the Evanston Republican offered her bill, she was apparently unaware that the Wyoming High School Activities Association already has a policy dealing with this issue, one they adopted without the hate-filled public debate Sen. Schuler wants to stir up.
But the voters’ expectation for their lawmakers has fallen, and they no longer expect them to actually research a matter before tossing a bill into the hopper with the kind of fanfare a politician hopes for when waging culture wars.
Schuler admits the problem she seeks to solve does not exist today in Wyoming. But, she says, she wants to make sure it never does. However, Senator, the problem that does exist today in Wyoming is teen suicide, and your bill will make it worse.
These are children. Vulnerable. Dealing with developing sexuality, whether they are heterosexual, gay, lesbian, transgender or simply questioning. Kids dealing with life’s tough issues. Now Sen. Shuler wants the Legislature (not one of whom is an expert on these issues) to have a very public debate about the child’s most private thoughts.
That is not what they call “legitimate political discourse.” It is hate, plain and simple – a hateful ignorance of the harrowing statistics published by the American Academy of Pediatrics. They documented “alarming levels of attempted suicide among transgender youth.” More than half of transgender males and 30% of trans females admit to having attempted suicide.
Why? Because even without Sen. Shuler’s showboating, these kids experience family rejection, marginalization by peers, bullying in the classroom, and, most sad, from the pulpit of their church, as well as violence in the community.
There are alternatives for those who care about these kids. Rather than sic the dogs on them, create communities of acceptance where children can develop the strength and resilience that comes from embracing them.
What is it about the radical right that causes them to want to turn our schools into laboratories for their half-baked, hateful ideas? From censoring books to dictating what teachers can say or teach to targeting already marginalized kids, they have launched a dangerous crusade with the potential to destroy public education.
Maybe that’s what their crusade is about. Maybe hate is the point.