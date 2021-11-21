Abortion is the longest-running political-religious war on Earth. Christians have been gladiators in the middle of this arena, battling for years, but not always on the “right-to-life” sideline.
A 1970 Baptist pastors poll revealed 70% supported abortion to protect the mother’s mental or physical health. In 1976, 1977 and 1979, the Southern Baptist Convention supported limiting the “role of government” in abortion. What changed? Not the Bible.
At the time of the prophets and Jesus, abortion was commonplace. Mercury, a toxic compound, was used to induce abortions. Hippocrates, the “do-no-harm” Hippocratic Oath guy, performed abortions. Plato proclaimed a woman’s right to choose 300 years before Christ. Ancient Egyptian docs wrote “how to” manuals.
The book of Numbers instructs priests what to do when wives are impregnated by a man not their husband. Mix holy water with tabernacle-floor dust. Concoct “the waters of bitterness.” That and a curse induced miscarriages in guilty women.
Rome’s unwanted babies were lawfully left to die when fathers were dissatisfied, for any reason, with the newborn. Given that, doesn’t it seem odd the Bible says nothing about abortion?
Right-to-lifers point to Jeremiah 1:4: “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, and before you were born, I consecrated you.” They’re disingenuous. Context makes clear God is speaking about Jeremiah, the words of Jeremiah’s consecration.
Nothing in the Bible speaks to this issue. Nothing Jesus says. Nothing the prophets say. Nothing. The silence is deafening. What conclusions can we draw from that silence?
In 1973, I was a young legislator, serving a second term in the wake of Roe v. Wade. I assured constituents I would vote to ban abortions. After hearing a Republican colleague describe the anguish he and his wife experienced, faced with this awful choice, I voted against denying others that choice.
It would please God if abortions ended, just as it would please each of us if all pregnancies were healthy, all babies loved and nurtured, and each had the opportunity to grow up with all they need in life. God knows life is not like that for millions of God’s beloved children waiting to come into this world and millions who are already here.
Why, then, is the Word of God silent on abortion? Perhaps Biblical writers and Jesus, all Jews, are mum on the subject because Jewish law did not share the belief of abortion opponents that life begins at conception. Maybe these men didn’t talk about abortion because they didn’t think it was any of their business.
They knew what they couldn’t know, the deeply personal emotional and spiritual pain confronting pregnant women when circumstances surrounding a pregnancy and the absence of support from the father, the family and the community made it impossible for the woman to meet basic needs of a newborn, or when the pregnancy resulted from sexual violence or other circumstances so deeply personal that a question of terminating the pregnancy was considered.
These God-infused men were silent because they concluded it was a matter of the woman’s divinely given free will, to be decided by her in personal dialogue with her God. In his silence, maybe Jesus was saying, “Let’s kick this one upstairs to the God of Creation. He and the woman can handle this. The rulemakers in the Temple and the government should stay out of it.”
No one sitting in a legislative chamber or standing at a pulpit can be arbiter for facts or circumstances known only to a woman faced with the horrible choice. Only the God of grace and forgiveness knows.
There’s nothing biblical about allowing government a place in the decision-making process. The woman has a greater love for the well-being of that child than the government ever exhibited.
In the end, politicians, preachers and people of faith should focus instead on what the Bible said about feeding the hungry, housing the homeless and healing the sick. Now, that’s something Jesus and the prophets spent a lot of time talking about.