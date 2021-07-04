Once again, Wyoming is nothing more than a political “flyover” state. Republicans want to audit election results everywhere but here. Why not Wyoming?
Why audit only those states lost by Donald Trump? Aren’t Wyoming voters entitled to equal protection under the law? We deserve an audit as much as the voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin or Pennsylvania. Why should the clown show stop only in those states?
If we are going to engage in a process designed to destroy confidence in American democracy, shouldn’t every state have the opportunity to participate? If this is how the Republic ends, Wyoming has a right to be among the pallbearers.
I’ve lived in Wyoming for seven decades. I have visited every community in the state, met thousands of the people; good, hardworking, honest folks; mostly conservative, patriotic and decent. Wyomingites put the Constitution and rule of law above loyalty to a man.
There is no way they betrayed their country, their children or their religious beliefs by giving 70% of their precious votes to an immoral, dishonest and corrupt demagogue like Trump. Didn’t happen, at least honestly.
Something smells. People are saying Kim Jong Un shipped thousands of Trump ballots to Wyoming hidden in crates of manure. An audit can analyze the presence of BS on ballots allegedly voted for Trump.
Biden was on his way to winning Wyoming until the Liberty Group went “Putin” on us.
Then, Wyoming legislators found it necessary to impose a voter ID requirement on everyone wishing to vote, including those trusted to vote Republican, regardless of a candidate’s qualifications. The necessity of a voter ID law is prima facie evidence that the majority party believes fraud to have been committed in 2020.
What do you have to lose? If there was no fraud, an audit will prove it. Right?
In Arizona, Biden won and a pro-Trump organization did the audit. Seems fair that in Wyoming, where Trump won, a pro-Biden organization should do the audit.
As in Arizona, auditors need not have any prior experience in conducting election audits, and, as there, Wyoming should entrust your original ballots and your privacy in the voting booth to unqualified zealots to determine whether Trump actually received our three electoral votes honestly.
Judging from Arizona’s experience, it doesn’t seem that difficult. There are no particular rules to follow or qualifications for the reviewers. If you can breathe, you can audit an election. Jennifer Morrell, a national election expert believes, “It’s terrifying.” But, that didn’t stop the Arizona audit. Why should it stop it in Wyoming?
Arizona’s process can easily be adapted for a Wyoming audit. Morrell describes it. “We’ve suddenly said it’s OK to hand our ballots over to a third-party organization with political bias, with no experience, who get to make up the rules and then make a decision or a determination based on what they do on whether or not the outcome of the election was correct.”
Think about all the low-wage jobs a Wyoming audit will create for those who lost COVID-19 unemployment benefits. Gov. Gordon deprived them of those benefits, so I’m sure he’d like to see them get a paycheck.
What’s better is the far-right media outlets are fully on board with an audit. A Wyoming audit will be popular among the 82% of GOP voters a Fox News poll found convinced illegal voting is a “major threat” to the stability of the country. It’ll make them feel better about Wyoming, though, as in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia, there are no signs of widespread fraud.
We know these audits aren’t really about finding the truth. They are about making GOPers more secure in perpetuating Trump’s Big Lie. Likewise, a Wyoming audit will serve that lofty purpose.
What do we have to lose that we aren’t already losing in the charade Trump and his cult created since Election Day?
(Notice: This is sarcasm. Literalists who are unable to process sarcasm are encouraged to reconsider their reality vis-a-vis the Big Lie.)