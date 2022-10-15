An adult who calls himself “Tommy” became a senator off the fame and riches he garnered by exploiting Black kids in the last great American plantation system, i.e., college football. Being a simple extremist wasn’t enough for Tommy Tuberville. He went all-out racist, claiming Democrats “want crime because they want to take what you got. They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that.” Trump yucked it up. The crowd cheered.
William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” explained, “By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.” There’s a lot of thumb pricking going on in Cheyenne and across the country.
Evidence Trump gave bigots permission to go public is surfacing everywhere, perhaps most shockingly in the so-called “Equality State.”
First came the news that a fourth Air Force family demanded a transfer out of Cheyenne because of relentless racial harassment their children receive at a local school.
Then, as our Jewish neighbors celebrate Yom Kippur, some deviant began distributing literature claiming Jews are responsible for the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
Now the Laramie County Republican Party, once Wyoming’s last refuge of GOP sanity, took the unprecedented step of politicizing campaigns for the Laramie County School District 1 school board, publicly endorsing candidates in the nonpartisan contests.
Their choices? Conservative extremists, running as a pack to form a majority on the board in order to ban books they don’t like, that tell the truth about systemic racism and those supportive of LGBTQ students.
Unlike the truth about many of our fellow citizens, it is but a myth that ostriches put their heads in the sand to avoid predators. But one more opportunity for voters to pull their heads out of the sand is a little more than three weeks away.
November’s general election is the time for rational people to defend the republic and values we once held dear. We find ourselves at that place Robert Frost poetically described where two roads diverge in a dark wood. The traveler looked down one road as far as he could and saw where the road bent in the undergrowth.
The threatening undergrowth we see today as we look down that road is an ugly entanglement of racism, homophobia, censorship, hatred of transgender people, anti-Semitism, misogyny and authoritarianism cultivated by Christian Nationalists.
What would you expect from a nation where one of its two major political parties is a cult bowing down to an unabashed racist? How could this disease not infect Wyoming when its sole political party is headed by a member of the Oath Keepers?
It may be nostalgia, but it seems there was a time when the people of Cheyenne would have strongly chastened anyone racially harassing school kids. Have we not evolved since 1957, when the U.S. Civil Service Commission was forced to file a written complaint with Gov. Milward Simpson because so many airmen at Warren AFB were being discriminated against by local businesses?
Still, for many years, there was a sort of “live and let live” truce. Book banning was unthinkable until now. And like the anti-Semitic literature distributor, book banners lack work in the daylight, as they pick up the cudgel handed them by Trump-backed national organizations with Orwellian names like “Moms for Liberty.”
To top it off, the Wyoming ballot is littered with election deniers, led by congressional candidate Harriett Hageman. Backed by Trump because she committed to overturn the next election the twice impeached former president loses, she is virtually assured of taking the seat held by the honorable Liz Cheney.
Another election denier, Chuck Gray, is running unopposed for the job of administering Wyoming elections. What could possibly go right?
Some readers ask why I don’t write upbeat, Pollyanna-like columns. I had hoped to be able to do that after Nov. 8, but it appears more likely that “something wicked this way comes.” Truthfully, the possibility of the end of our republic has enough dishonest brokers and cultic cheerleaders already. They don’t need me.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.