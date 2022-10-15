Rodger McDaniel FILE

An adult who calls himself “Tommy” became a senator off the fame and riches he garnered by exploiting Black kids in the last great American plantation system, i.e., college football. Being a simple extremist wasn’t enough for Tommy Tuberville. He went all-out racist, claiming Democrats “want crime because they want to take what you got. They want reparations because they think the people that do the crime are owed that.” Trump yucked it up. The crowd cheered.

William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” explained, “By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.” There’s a lot of thumb pricking going on in Cheyenne and across the country.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

