Rodger McDaniel FILE

Rodger McDaniel

This is a story told by Fredrick Douglas Dixon, director of the Black Studies Center at the University of Wyoming. It’s adapted to reflect the times in which Wyoming will elect a congressman.

Once upon a time, Truth and The Big Lie crossed paths in Wyoming.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus