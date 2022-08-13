This is a story told by Fredrick Douglas Dixon, director of the Black Studies Center at the University of Wyoming. It’s adapted to reflect the times in which Wyoming will elect a congressman.
Once upon a time, Truth and The Big Lie crossed paths in Wyoming.
Each acknowledged it was a fine Wyoming day. “It may rain,” said The Big Lie. “The sky is clear,” said Truth, as both looked at the clear blue sky overhead. Soon, they happened upon a small pond. Truth said, “The water is inviting.” The Big Lie smiled deviously, “Should we go skinny-dipping?”
They undressed, left their clothing on the bank and jumped into the cool water. Suddenly, The Big Lie scurried out from the pond, grabbed Truth’s clothes, put them on and ran away. Truth hurried from the pond, chasing The Big Lie, hoping to retrieve her clothes.
Buck-Naked Truth, older, thus slower than The Big Lie, was last seen breathlessly chasing The Big Lie down the Wyoming campaign trail. Election Day was near, and there were some salt-of-the-earth Wyoming folks along the road, watching the chase. When they saw the Buck-Naked Truth, they turned their eyes away.
So it was that The Big Lie ended up traveling the state, campaigning as Truth, and we are left to wonder whether there are enough people willing to look upon the Buck-Naked Truth to save our democratic Republic.
Tuesday night, we will know.
Until Trump, it would have been impossible to comprehend what happened at Jonestown in 1978. Those 900 bodies, bloating in the hot sun after drinking the Kool-Aid, some having poured it down their children’s mouths. Incomprehensible, until now.
The question Tuesday is whether our republic will join those rotting corpses.
Sissela Bok is a philosopher and an ethicist. She’s written a relevant book titled simply “Lying.” She argues persuasively that not all lies are created equal. Some are considerably more damaging than others, particularly political lies.
The “principle of veracity” is what she calls “a minimally necessary basis for a functioning society,” a lowest common denominator. It is no small thing that authoritarians lie while free people prefer truth. Bok says, “trust in some degree of veracity functions as a foundation of relations among human beings; when this trust shatters or wears away, institutions collapse.”
Jesus knew that, taught it, promised it was the truth that would set us free. Bok suggests the political lies that will enslave us.
The premise of Bok’s writing is that political lies interfere with the voters’ duty to make the right choice. The intentional deception gives power to the liar and takes it away from the deceived. She believes that employing large-scale lies as a weapon eventually deprives voters of the inherently necessary ability to make the right choice.
We can’t have a free country when choices about who will lead it are the product of lies.
It’s why no one wants to play chess or golf or anything else with a cheater. It really isn’t chess or golf if the winner cheats his or her way to victory. It really isn’t a free election if one side uses dishonesty as the basis for their appeal to the voters.
Cheating at chess means the best players can’t win. Lying to win an election means the lesser, least worthy of the candidates comes out on top. It devalues the rules in favor of those who don’t follow them. It makes losers into winners.
In chess or golf, you can quit playing with a cheater. Walk away. Find honest companions and play the game with them. At Jonestown, it wasn’t that easy. Neither is it that easy in a democratic republic.
Tuesday, when you walk into the voting booth, the choices will be clear. There is a Liar and there is a Truth Teller. If, by Election Day, Buck-Naked Truth hasn’t caught up with The Big Lie, we will all be losers, and our republic will be one step closer to its demise.