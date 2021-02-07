In 2012, state Sen. Charlie Scott, R-Casper, first elected when Jimmy Carter was president, earned a tough primary. Scott ultimately defeated Bob Brechtel by 54 votes.
People of good faith worried about Brechtel. Many changed parties, voted for Scott and overcame Republican inclinations to elect his far-right opponent. Brechtel would have had little influence as a state senator.
Scott became the reason Wyoming rejected Medicaid expansion, which could have provided health care for 20,000 working families. Scott used seniority and a committee chairmanship, not to act courageously, but to do harm. That’s how low-income Wyoming citizens lost the opportunity to have health insurance for another generation.
In 2022, Wyoming faces the same dilemma. Do people of good faith cross over to reward Liz Cheney for her courage or let Republicans elect Anthony Bouchard or another Trump-loving opportunist who will be ineffective, doctrinaire and never get anywhere near congressional leadership?
Courage should be rewarded.
In “Profiles in Courage,” John Kennedy noted, “Today, the challenge of political courage looms larger than ever before.” It’s gotten tougher since JFK. Kennedy believed if people were aware of the “terrible pressures which discourage acts of political courage,” they would have a greater appreciation for those who exhibit them.
Courage is a spiritual gift. The Bible is filled with stories of courageous acts aimed at inspiring us. Genesis relates the story of Abraham uprooting his family to go to a strange land at the behest of God. Abraham’s faith was rewarded with land and innumerable descendants.
Exodus tells of Egyptian midwives defying Pharaoh’s order to kill boys born to Hebrew women. For their courage, God gave them families. The Israelites were given Moses, whose courage in confronting the Pharaoh led them to freedom.
The Gospels tell of a woman encountering Jesus on a particularly bad day. Marginalized by gender and ethnicity, she dares asks Jesus to heal her daughter. Jesus rudely tells her that would be like throwing the children’s food to the dogs. The woman confronts him, “Even the dogs get to eat the crumbs that fall from the children’s table.” For her courage, her daughter is healed.
The Bible notwithstanding, political courage is more often punished than rewarded.
On Nov. 3, Ms. Cheney won re-election with 68% of the vote. Trouble started in the wake of that election. When Trump lost to Biden, Trump lied about vote fraud. Cheney sat patiently, waiting to see whether Trump had evidence.
Though he didn’t, many Wyoming Republicans covered Trump’s lies. Cheney called him out. “If the president cannot prove these claims or demonstrate that they would change the election result, he should fulfill his oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States by respecting the sanctity of our electoral process.”
Trump neither demonstrated he had evidence nor that he respected the sanctity of American elections. The lies culminated in the Jan. 6 insurrection, of which Cheney concluded, “There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”
Within minutes of the impeachment vote, she was condemned by a party chair who participated in the Washington rally that incited the insurrection. People who voted for her two months earlier now wanted her punished. Twenty-five-thousand Republicans petitioned for her resignation, one saying crudely, “Recall the RINO bit--!” Bouchard announced he would primary her.
Then D.C.’s anti-democracy crowd sent a fringe Florida congressman to Cheyenne to argue that if you’re not for overthrowing a free and fair election, you can’t be a good Republican. Republicans cheered.
Those inclined to save Cheney remember the consequences of saving Charlie Scott from his well-deserved fate. Charlie is still there today, using his seniority to damage the lives of Wyoming people.
On the other hand, as JFK said, “the challenge of political courage looms larger than ever before,” courageous politicians should be rewarded. Hey Liz, “Count me in. I can be for you or against you, whichever will do you the most good.”